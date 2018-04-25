Charlize Theron Says Her Two Young Kids Are at 'War': 'Are They 13 Already?'

Charlize Theron didn’t have to wait until her kids’ teenage years for some sibling battles to break out.

The actress revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her children, August, 2½, and Jackson, 6, aren’t getting along as well as they used to.

Although the siblings are both fans of the talk show — especially the host’s DJ Twitch and frequent guests Sophia Grace and Rosie — their relationship has changed since the last time Theron and DeGeneres chatted.

“The last time I was here, the little one was a year-and-a-half, and the oldest was five. I didn’t grow up with siblings so this is all new to me. Then, the older one would say, ‘Let’s do this,’ and the little one would be like, ‘Okay!’ ” Theron explained. “It was a peaceful, beautiful, loving relationship that made me cry every single day.”

Charlize Theron Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

However, their sibling bond is not so blissful now.

“Now I cry, but not because it’s peaceful and loving anymore,” she continued. “The one-year-old is now almost three, and she’s like, ‘No.’ The older one is like, ‘What? What do you mean no? I said let’s do this!’ It’s like war in our house every single day.”

Mimicking her children, Theron said, ” ‘Don’t touch me!’ ‘Don’t look at me!’ ‘I wanna be alone!’ I’m like, ‘Are they 13 already?’ And one says all of that with a lisp.”

DeGeneres suggested that perhaps the kids are getting their feuds out of the way, and will again get along when they’re older.

“I hope so,” the 42-year-old replied.

Theron also tackles motherhood in her new film Tully, for which she gained 50 lbs. to play an exhausted, overworked mom.

“The film deals with what parenthood looks like today. It’s so insane to me that we live in a time where we share so much information. We share the medication that we take, whether it’s through social media or whatever,” she explained. “But for some reason, when it comes to parenting, there’s still so much stigma around it, and we just don’t talk about a lot of stuff that parents go through. It’s strange, like, I did this, yes. But mothers go through this every single day, and they get pregnant, and they gain all that weight, and it takes them a year and a half to lose it, and if they don’t, they get judged.”

Theron added, “I feel like I had to do it for the film if I was going to play a mother who was having her third child. I felt a responsibility to that, and for myself, as an actor, I wanted to feel as much as I possibly could.”