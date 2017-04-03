Driving Miss Lola! Charlie Sheen Hams It Up for Sweet Car Selfie with His Youngest Daughter

For Charlie Sheen, the laughs don’t end when the cameras stop rolling.

The Two and a Half Men alum shared a Sunday snap of himself with Lola Rose, his younger daughter with ex-wife Denise Richards.

‪”Good thing we’re‬ ‪not in the U.K.,‬ ‪or my adorable‬ ‪and ebullient ‬‪11 year old daughter,‬ ‪Lola,‬ ‪[would] be driving!‬” Sheen, 51, captioned the shot, which depicts Lola in the passenger’s seat and her dad making a funny face for the camera from the driver’s side.

Sheen also shares daughter Sam with Richards, having taken to Instagram in March to wish her a happy birthday as she entered her teenage years.

“Today marks 13 years of awe sum with my lovely daughter Sami,” he captioned a snap of the then-couple’s PEOPLE cover shortly following their first child’s birth. “Happy birthday. Love dad.”

Aside from his girls with Richards, the actor is also dad to twin sons Bob and Max, 8, with ex-wife Brooke Mueller, as well as 32-year-old daughter Cassandra from his first marriage. Richards has a 5½-year-old daughter named Eloise Joni.

Sheen and Richards, 46, have been divorced since 2006, and have had their ups and downs — including a $1.2 million lawsuit in January 2016 — but the former couple parent amicably to ensure their kids come first and foremost.

“Me & the Charles taking the kids to #21pilots,” the actress captioned her own February car photo of herself, Sheen and their daughters on the way to the concert.