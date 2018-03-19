Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum Get Extreme (Yet Adorable) Makeovers from Daughter Everly

Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum might have a future makeup artist on their hands.

The couple let their faces be the creative canvas for their 4½-year-old daughter Everly on Sunday, showing off their makeovers on Instagram.

Everly went with a white base and a black mustache on her dad’s face. Dewan Tatum got a more colorful job, with purple makeup surrounding her eyes and covering most of her forehead and cheeks.

“This is what it looks like when a little tyrant fairy artist holds you down and makes your face look ‘better,’ ” Tatum, 37, captioned a selfie of the parents’ finished looks.

Dewan Tatum, also 37, shared a little more insight into the cute moment, posting a photo of Tatum snoozing on her Instagram story.

“When you fall asleep around a toddler,” she captioned the silly shot before taking a solo selfie of her own look.

The makeup fun came after Dewan Tatum shared a short video of her husband playing with their daughter in the pool.

This isn’t the first time Everly has honed her skills with her parents as models. Back in September, Dewan Tatum shared a photo of herself donning colorful face paint and gave credit to her daughter.

“Evie just might take over the beauty industry one day,” she captioned the shot. “Her finest work I dare say.”

The World of Dance host previously told PEOPLE that Everly already has a “funky” fashion sense.

“She has got the most unique style. The girl picks out her clothes every single morning,” she said at December’s Gilt.com launch of her exclusive jewelry collaboration with her longtime friend Jennifer Meyer, benefiting Baby2Baby.

Added Dewan Tatum of her daughter, “She is so funky. We went an entire year where she only wore purple, but now we’re more into anything that has glitter.”