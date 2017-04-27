Channing Tatum’s Daughter Everly Bakes Him a Birthday Cake — See the Cute Pics!

Happy birthday, Channing Tatum!

The Magic Mike star turned 37 on Wednesday and was presented with a cool blue birthday cake made by his 3-year-old daughter, Everly.

Actress Jenna Dewan Tatum, his wife, posted a picture of the birthday cake on Instagram with the caption, “Happy birthday daddy.”

Happy birthday daddy 🎂🎂 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) on Apr 26, 2017 at 5:01pm PDT

The three celebrated the actor’s birthday at a bowling alley, as evidenced by photos Dewan Tatum posted on Snapchat. Unicorn balloons were included at the event, while Tatum and his wife taught their daughter how to bowl.

The couple wed in 2009 and share one daughter together, although the dancer recently revealed that it almost didn’t happen.

The actress stopped by The Ellen Degeneres Show to reveal that her now-husband was a bit more hesitant than her to date.

“He did this whole thing where he didn’t want to be in a relationship, so I was like, ‘Look, if you want to date other people and be free, that’s fine, but we’re not going to hang out and watch movies. You’ve got to figure out what you want, because I know I want to be in a relationship with you,'” Dewan Tatum, 36, told the host.

A few days later, Tatum went out drinking with other dancers from the movie.

“He said he had the chance ‘to be free’ and he couldn’t stop thinking about me,” Dewan Tatum recalled.

The actor, also 36, headed straight to his costar’s hotel room — even though it was 2 a.m. and his “wild tequila night” had him in an interesting outfit.

“I go and open the door — he’s going to kill me for this — and he has [on] underwear, a sombrero, and Ugg boots, and he’s like, ‘Let’s do this.’”