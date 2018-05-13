Chanel Iman Is Pregnant! Victoria's Secret Angel to Become Mom for First Time

Chanel Iman has her own little angel on the way!

The Victoria’s Secret model, 27, is pregnant, she announced via Instagram on Mother’s Day. This will be the first child for Iman and husband Sterling Shepard, 24, a wide receiver for the New York Giants.

“Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you. As I approach motherhood I want to wish a Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers and mommies to be ❤,” she wrote in the caption, including a photo of her baby bump on display.

Iman and Shepard tied the knot in a luxe Beverly Hills wedding in March, just four months after their waterfront engagement in New York City.

“A night full of tears of happiness. I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs. 💎💍,” Iman captioned an Instagram of the romantic proposal in December.

The image shows the couple surrounded by candles and the lit-up New York skyline at night. Shepard was down on one knee and smiling while slipping the ring onto Iman’s finger, making the model beam and cover her face in excitement.

Iman and Shepard’s loving moments continued at their March nuptials, where she donned not one but two Zuhair Murad wedding gowns. The fashion-forward star chose one with a cape for the ceremony — “It was so chic and unusual but also felt a little vintage,” she told Brides.com — and switched things up with a dress featuring pink and a deep V-neckline for the reception: “It also brought in the theme of rose gold, which is all I wear and the color of my engagement and wedding ring!” she explained to the outlet.



The whirlwind romance began when Victor Cruz — who worked with Iman on photoshoots and was once a teammate of Shepard’s — invited the stars to his birthday party in November 2017.

“When I first met him, he was in a suit and looked so sharp,” Iman told PEOPLE of Shepard in July.

“I walked up to her and bought her a drink and it was over after that,” he added.

But their baby-to-be is in for a low-key childhood if her parents’ downtime routine is any indication.

“We live at the Cheesecake Factory, for real,” Iman told PEOPLE. “Salmon for him, spinach dip for me, and some type of pasta.”

Beyond the Cheesecake Factory, it looks like their upcoming bundle of joy can expect moments on the catwalk and the field.

“I say a prayer before his games,” Iman shared with PEOPLE. “I know Sterling is very strong and I’m confident when he’s playing, but I’m a caring girlfriend, you know.”