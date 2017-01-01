‘Say Cheese!’ Chance the Rapper Posts Sweet Photo of Daughter Meeting the Obamas

Chance the Rapper has finally introduced the world to his daughter 1-year-old daughter — and in the coolest way possible.

The “No Problem” rapper uploaded a series of Instagram posts featuring his daughter Kensli Bennett, including one that showed the little girl with President Barack and Michelle Obama.

“Look up Kensli, say cheese!” the rapper captioned the photo of himself and the little girl alongside the couple.

Little Kensli donned a confused expression, but Chance looked full of joy as he sported a wide grin. The Obamas stood on each side of the daddy-daughter duo and smiled for the camera.

This is the girl who reintroduced me to God. She's the woman who reminded me how to be a man, and taught me how to love. She is everything I am but much better. I can't wait for her to one day help the world the way she has helped me. A photo posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:09pm PST

Chance, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, announced on social media in September 2015 that he and his girlfriend had welcomed their first child.

Ima cry. Dads know you can't/won't get this love anywhere else. We are the chosen few, the responsibility is heavy but duty is an honor. Mothers better know it ain't one thing in this world we can without you. Thank you to her mother, my mother and God for making all things possible. I can't wait to get back to this A video posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:25pm PST

He has kept his family life private, abstaining from posting photos of the little girl — until now.

On Saturday, he uploaded a photo of himself with little Kensli, including a lengthy caption.

“This is the girl who reintroduced me to God. She’s the woman who reminded me how to be a man, and taught me how to love,” he wrote.

“She is everything I am but much better. I can’t wait for her to one day help the world the way she has helped me.”