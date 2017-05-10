Chad Michael Murray’s Toddler Is a ‘Big Athlete’ Already: I’m Proud When ‘My Son Wings a Football Across the Room’

New father of two Chad Michael Murray‘s son may only be turning 2 next month, but he might already be carving out a path to a future career in the NFL.

The Sun Records star took some time to chat about his recently expanded family with PEOPLE Saturday at the 2017 iHeartCountry Festival in Austin, Texas, which he attended alongside wife Sarah Roemer.

“Having kids in general is the greatest feeling in the world,” says Murray, 35, who welcomed a daughter with Roemer in March. (The couple’s son turns 2 this month.)

Admits the One Tree Hill alum, “But there is a little bit of pride when my son wings a football across the room already.”

What happens if that perfect toss smashes something in the house, though?

“Totally fine with it. Literally, I am sitting there antagonizing, saying, ‘No, no, it’s fine,’ and Sarah will come in and say, ‘You know he can’t throw that.’ And I’ll say, ‘Yes he can. Did you see how good that was?!’ ” Murray explains with a laugh.

“Or if it hits [me] in the face, I can’t be mad because it was such a good throw,” he adds. “He’s a big athlete, about 35 lbs already.”

Murray is mum when it comes to his “beautiful” new daughter‘s name, sharing that he feels “super blessed” — and that her older sibling is starting to warm up to her more.

“Our son is getting used to having her around,” he explains. “He says ‘baby,’ he tries to give her her paci. He is starting to become a better big brother. First it was a little tough — the whole sleep-regression thing comes into play.”

The actor says that if he could sit down for a story over whiskey with any one person, dead or alive, it would a future great-grandson.

“I would want to have a conversation with them as an adult so that I can reflect upon the image that I left for them to live with,” Murray says. “To see which way we could have turned, which way we zigged when we could have zagged … to see if you set the table for them in a proper way, instilled the traditional proper values in them that you wanted to, to see if those held on.”

“To see if they still eat together at the table,” he continues. “I want to see if that legacy hung around, and if they still do Christmas the same way with little variations that they brought to the table themselves … if my pasta recipe is still around. I think that would be cool.”