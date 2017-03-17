Chad Michael Murray Is Primarily Responsible for His Son After Daughter’s Birth: ‘Turns Out I Can’t Breastfeed’

Chad Michael Murray is cherishing his new normal as a father of two.

The Sun Records star welcomed a baby girl earlier this week — his second child with wife Sarah Roemer — and tells Kelly Ripa and co-host Chris Hardwick that his responsibilities have been very specific since her arrival.

“We have a 22-month-old boy and now we have a few-[days]-old girl, and [we’re] just so blessed. We just divvy the responsibilities,” says Murray, 35, joking, “Turns out I can’t breastfeed, so [Sarah] has to take that responsibility.”

“You don’t want it bad enough, you just gotta keep tryin’,” jokes Hardwick. “Just gotta do it bro, just gotta keep at it. You gotta want it.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Sun Records Exclusive Sneak Peek

“I’m just taking on 100 percent of the boy’s responsibilities,” Murray explains. “He’s very much a Daddy’s boy, and then [Sarah]’s taking care of our daughter at the moment.”

“You’ll see, that will switch,” Ripa says.

“That’s what I’m hearing,” the One Tree Hill alum replies, adding of fatherhood, “It’s the greatest thing in the world, though.”

FROM COINAGE: The True Cost of Famous TV Apartments

From the sounds of it, Murray and Roemer’s son isn’t having too much of a jealousy problem when it comes to his new baby sister — although there is one habit his parents are having to curb.

“He’s getting used to it. He jumps in bed now in the morning and he goes, ‘Baby, baby,’ and he smiles,” the actor shares. “And that means it’s okay, she can stick around for a little while.”

Murray continues, “He’s just not allowed to throw those blocks anymore in the house.”