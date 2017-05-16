Chad Michael Murray Shares First Image of Baby Daughter in Touching Mother’s Day Tribute to Wife Sarah Roemer

Chad Michael Murray is a proud father — and husband.

The One Tree Hill alum took to Instagram on Monday to share an emotional Mother’s Day tribute to his wife, Sarah Roemer — as well as the very first image of their baby girl, whose birth Murray announced in March.

“Our lives are made up of trillions of moments & sometimes we get lucky & capture one worth bringing to life for eternity,” he captioned a drawing of a photo of Roemer, eyes closed, holding their newborn daughter.

“This is only a small part of the whole drawing (for privacy sake) but what the camera caught was the purest form of love in the world — A Mothers Love.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Murray, 35, revealed that he commissioned the art and gifted the portrait to Roemer, 32, for Mother’s Day.

“Sarah is the most incredible mother I could have ever dreamed of to raise our kids with,” he continued. “Here is just a tiny morsel of the love she possesses as a mother. I am blessed to spend every waking day with her.”

“I spent the day pampering Sarah and not on my phone, thus why my Happy Mother’s Day message came today instead of yesterday,” he added. “To all the mothers in the world who truly love & who truly work to raise us up right — we love you all & thank you for every moment. #blessed #happymothersday #Family #Art #AMothersLove”

RELATED VIDEO: Sun Records Star Billy Gardell on Working with Chad Michael Murray

The notoriously private couple, who tied the knot in 2014, are also parents to a son, who will turn 2 next month and whose name has also not yet been released.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE caught up with proud dad Murray at the 2017 iHeartCountry Festival in Austin, Texas, which he attended alongside Roemer.

“Having kids in general is the greatest feeling in the world,” said the Sun Records star, adding that he feels “super blessed” about his “beautiful” new daughter — and that her older sibling is starting to warm up to her more.

“Our son is getting used to having her around,” he said. “He’s starting to become a better big brother. First it was a little tough — the whole sleep-regression thing comes into play.”