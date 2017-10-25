Eddy and Nelson are having one “Thriller” of a birthday!

The 7-year-old twin brothers were the star of an adorable photo shared by mom Céline Dion Monday, outfitted in garb reminiscent of Michael Jackson‘s iconic looks over the years.

In a second shot shared to the singer’s Facebook page, the boys are even striking a couple of Jackson’s signature poses while their mom rocks his famous fedora from the “Smooth Criminal” music video.

“Can’t believe you are already 7 years old … Time flies! Happy birthday, my loves! I’m so proud of all of my boys! Mom xx,” Dion, 49, captioned her social-media posts.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Happy 7th Birthday Nelson and Eddy. Photo from @celinedion s Facebook page. Photo by @denisetruscello #denisetruscello #celinedion #💖 A post shared by DeniseTruscello (@denisetruscello) on Oct 23, 2017 at 8:24pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Céline Dion Opens Up About Being a Single Mom and Talking to Pictures of Her Late Husband



Dion is a huge fan of the late King of Pop, telling Fox News in 2009 shortly after his death, “Since I was a very little girl, he has been on my wall and he has been an idol for me. He has been an inspiration.”

“I have had the privilege over the years to have met Michael … I have an autograph from him,” she added. “It has always been very precious, but it has a totally different meaning right now.”

During a 2016 appearance on The Tonight Show, “The Power of Love” singer even assisted Jimmy Fallon with an impression of Jackson during a Wheel of Musical Impressions segment.

FROM PEN: Lea Michele Calls Céline Dion an “Incredible Inspiration”



RELATED: Twin Love and Retail Therapy! Céline Dion Takes Sons Nelson and Eddy Shopping in Paris



From shopping trips abroad to trips to Disneyland, Dion has been soaking up the time with her three sons, including 16-year-old René-Charles, since the death of family patriarch René Angélil in early 2016.

“It’s amazing how a little bit of fantasy can alter our moods,” the singer and fashion designer — who took Nelson and Eddy to Disneyland to celebrate turning 6 — told PEOPLE in September.