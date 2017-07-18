Céline Dion‘s sons are basking in the glow of the City of Light.

The Canadian musician and businesswoman enjoyed a day out in Paris Monday, bringing 6½-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson along for the ride. Dion, 49, and her boys were snapped outside a shop, all smiles in casual attire as they posed for photographers.

The twins opted for sneakers, jeans and T-shirts — one celebrating the city, one featuring an image of what looked like Kurt Cobain — while the “Because You Love Me” singer dressed up her baseball-chic ensemble with a large black handbag and matching stilettos.

Following the death of husband René Angélil, Dion has been bravely open about the impact that the loss of the family’s patriarch has left on herself, the twins and oldest son René-Charles, 16 — as well as how they are moving forward together.

“To be honest, they’re remarkable. They are helping me, I am helping them — it’s mutual,” she told Extra of her kids in February at the launch of her Céline Dion Collection of handbags, shoes, accessories and luggage.

“What makes me most proud is to be a mother,” she added. “I have three magnificent kids, that through them, I see my husband and I have the strength today to keep dressing up.”

Céline reçoit un message surprise de ses 3 garçons! Bonne fête des Mères! / Céline gets a surprise message from her 3 boys! Happy Mother’s Day! -Team Céline ❤🌷#CélineDion #fêtedesmères #mothersday A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on May 14, 2017 at 5:59am PDT

The seven-time Grammy winner has been enjoying a lot of time in Paris this summer both alongside and separate from her kids, posing for numerous photo shoots and even getting hammy with photographers outside her hotel.

Dion’s European tour will conclude in Glasgow, Scotland, on Aug. 5, before she returns to her Caesars Palace residency in Las Vegas on Sept. 19.