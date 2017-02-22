Céline Dion and her sons are holding on to each other.

A little over a year after family patriarch René Angélil‘s death, the Grammy winner is opening up about how she, twins Eddy and Nelson, 6, and 16-year-old René-Charles continue to cope as a family.

“To be honest, they’re remarkable. They are helping me, I am helping them — it’s mutual,” Dion 48, told Extra of her kids at Tuesday’s Las Vegas launch of her Céline Dion Collection of handbags, shoes, accessories and luggage in cooperation with the Bugatti Group.

“What makes me most proud is to be a mother,” she continued. “I have three magnificent kids, that through them, I see my husband and I have the strength today to keep dressing up.”

The French-Canadian “My Heart Will Go On” singer insisted — through song, of course — “Still want to sing, still want to go, and still want to make it — today’s the day to do it.”

“I still have my power; my husband gave me so [many] tools for the rest of my life,” she added.

Dion gives her boys major credit for their strength through the difficult loss of their father, whom Dion was married to for 22 years and who died of cancer in January 2016 at age 73.

“They cope with the loss of their dad very well,” she said. “I said to [René-Charles], ‘I never want you to feel the pressure of being the man of the house, you have your own dreams and he is always with you in your heart and I am here for you.’ ”

The mother of three recently returned to her Las Vegas residency — which she started in 2002 — at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace in January.

“There’s days when I feel that it’s been three years, and there’s days that I feel it’s not happening,” Dion said at the Grammys earlier this month, speaking of her beloved late husband.

“He’s always with me, and I know that he’s very proud that we’re back in the industry,” she added. “It’s hard for me not to sing. It’s been a while; it’s exciting to be here.”