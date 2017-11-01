Céline Dion looks magnificent as Maleficent.

The singer went all out for Halloween, sharing a photo of her evil fairy alter-ego on Instagram. Dion crouches among holiday decorations while her 7-year-old twins, Eddy and Nelson, pose for a family portrait in their costumes.

“Happy Halloween! / Joyeuse Halloween! – Team Céline 😱🎃,” Dion, 49, captioned the post.

RELATED VIDEO: Celine Dion Opens Up About Being A Single Mom & Talking To Pictures Of Her Late Husband

The boys recently celebrated their birthday in garb reminiscent of Michael Jackson‘s iconic looks over the years.

In a shot shared to the singer’s Facebook page, the boys are even striking a couple of Jackson’s signature poses while their mom rocks his famous fedora from the “Smooth Criminal” music video.

“Can’t believe you are already 7 years old … Time flies! Happy birthday, my loves! I’m so proud of all of my boys! Mom xx,” Dion wrote.

RELATED: Twin Love and Retail Therapy! Céline Dion Takes Sons Nelson and Eddy Shopping in Paris

From shopping trips abroad to trips to Disneyland, Dion has been soaking up the time with her three sons, including 16-year-old René-Charles, since the death of family patriarch René Angélil in early 2016.

“It’s amazing how a little bit of fantasy can alter our moods,” the singer and fashion designer — who took Nelson and Eddy to Disneyland to celebrate turning 6 last year — told PEOPLE in September.