Celeb Parents' Secret Workout Weapon? A Kid!

CRISTIANO RONALDO

The Real Madrid soccer player shared a photo to his Instagram that featured not only his finely chiseled legs, but also an inspiring message to his children, sons Cristiano Jr. and Mateo. Ronaldo captioned the snap in his native Portuguese, writing, “Ensinando aos meus 2 filhos com talento, trabalho e dedicação e a única forma de chegar a ser o número 1”

The message translates to: “Teaching my two sons how talent, work and dedication are the only way to become No. 1.”