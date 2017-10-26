Babies

Celeb Parents' Secret Workout Weapon? A Kid!

These celeb parents get their sweat on alongside some seriously adorable gym buddies

cristiano ronaldo/Instagram

CRISTIANO RONALDO

The Real Madrid soccer player shared a photo to his Instagram that featured not only his finely chiseled legs, but also an inspiring message to his children, sons Cristiano Jr. and Mateo. Ronaldo captioned the snap in his native Portuguese, writing, “Ensinando aos meus 2 filhos com talento, trabalho e dedicação e a única forma de chegar a ser o número 1”

The message translates to: “Teaching my two sons how talent, work and dedication are the only way to become No. 1.”

Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

PETA MURGATROYD

The Dancing with the Stars pro keeps up with her fitness routine with the help of her pint-sized personal trainer: son Shai!

MARK ZUCKERBERG

"As soon as I finish she yells 'More! More!' Easily the most demanding trainer I've ever had," the Facebook CEO captioned a video of his 1-year-old daughter, Max, who is seen cheering him on during a series of pull-ups. The fit father also added a video of some baby-boosted push-ups in the comments.

Carrie Underwood/Instagram

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

"My workout buddy ... mama's in @caliabycarrie and the big man is in his fire truck PJs ... whatever works!" wrote the singer, captioning a sweet video of herself doing yoga poses with 2-year-old son Isaiah.

Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

HILARIA BALDWIN

So cute: The lifestyle guru and 3-year-old daughter Carmen perfect their tree poses.

Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

GISELE BÜNDCHEN

Not even a tropical vacation can keep the supermodel from practicing her yoga moves with 7-year-old son Benjamin.

Elsa Pataky/Instagram

ELSA PATAKY

Time to stretch! The actress clocks in some quality workout time with 3-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha.

Jenna Dewan/Instagram

JENNA DEWAN TATUM

Dewan Tatum's No. 1 piece of advice for morning runs? Recruit a pint-sized partner, like her 4-year-old daughter Everly.

Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

CHRIS HEMSWORTH

Take it from the Thor star, who hit the treadmill with his now-3-year-old son: "The family who trains together, stays together!"

Mario Lopez/Instagram

MARIO LOPEZ

Lopez added an extra (cute) challenge to his push-ups in the form of Dominic, now 3, and Gia, now 6. 

Jason Momoa/Instagram

JASON MOMOA 

The future Aquaman is already helping kids Nakoa-Wolf, 8, and Lola, 9, hone their rock-climbing skills. 

Justin Baldoni/Instagram

JUSTIN BALDONI 

The Jane the Virgin actor and wife Emily brought 1-year-old daughter Maiya along to watch them sweat it out at a salsa lesson. 

Jessie James Decker/Instagram

ERIC DECKER 

Son Eric, 1, and daughter Vivianne, 3, visited the New York Jets player at practice. 

The Rock/Instagram

DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON 

The Central Intelligence star helped a pint-sized fan feel like a powerhouse when she visited the set — all while secretly burning some calories. "When beautiful little 2yr old Kai visits our set and she wants to 'pull the airplane' all by herself. Well, she gets to pull the airplane... all by herself," he joked on Instagram

Michael Phelps/Instagram

MICHAEL PHELPS

"@boomerrphelps and I got some extra laps in today!!" the Olympian wrote about backyard exercise with now-1-year-old son.

