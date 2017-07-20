Mum's the Word! Mindy Kaling, Minnie Driver & More Celebs Who've Kept Quiet About Their Baby's Father

How Motherhood Changed Beyoncé's Life and Everything She's Said About Wanting More Kids
MINDY KALING
Sources close to The Mindy Project star told PEOPLE the actress is expecting her first child — exciting news Kaling has been sharing with her loved ones. But the author is keeping certain details private, like the identity of her baby's father. "She is not telling anyone, not even close friends, who the father is," said a source, adding that The Office alumna and mastermind is not dating anyone at the moment.
JANUARY JONES
Since debuting her baby bump and subsequently welcoming now 5-year-old son Xander in 2011, the Mad Men actress has kept the father of her first child a secret. "I don't have room for anything else, so I don't know how I would have done it with a partner," Jones told The Edit of parenting her son. "I knew I would be raising my son alone. It was something I went in to knowingly, I was prepared mentally – and I was excited about it."
PADMA LAKSHMI
Lakshmi's pregnancy was a surprise to the Top Chef host, not only because she was previously told it would be impossible to get pregnant due to her endometriosis, but because she wasn't sure who the father was. "A question began to nag at my giddiness: not so much 'How?' but the far more uncomfortable 'Who?' " Lakshmi wrote in her memoir, Love, Loss and What We Ate. The star, who welcomed daughter Krishna, 7, in 2010, was dating both IMG CEO Teddy Forstmann, who died in 2011, and Adam Dell, brother of Dell Computer founder Michael. Following a paternity test and bitter custody battle, it became public that Krishna's dad was Dell, whom Lakshmi is dating again.
MIA FARROW
The father of Farrow's 29-year-old son, Ronan, has long been believed to be the Rosemary's Baby star's ex-husband Woody Allen. But the actress raised doubts on the matter during a 2013 interview with Vanity Fair when Mia was asked if Ronan's dad was actually Frank Sinatra, the actress' first husband whom she wed in 1966 and kept in touch with during her marriage to Allen. Her coy response? "Possibly."
GERI HALLIWELL
When her daughter Bluebell, 11, was born in 2006, the former Spice Girl made a decision to raise her child on her own, without the help of Bluebell's biological dad, who was eventually revealed to be screenwriter Sacha Gervasi. Four days after her baby girl's birth, Halliwell debuted her bundle of joy on the cover of Hello! magazine, where she also opened up on whether or not she was in a romantic relationship with someone at the time. "No, and to be honest, I don't really care," she responded. Halliwell went on to marry Christian Horner in 2015. The couple welcomed son Montague in January 2017.
MINNIE DRIVER
Driver kept the identity of 8-year-old son Henry's dad private until 2012 when she was interviewed by The Observer. "I don't need to protect him any more," the actress said, citing Timothy J. Lea, a writer on her 2007 TV show The Riches, as the man in question. "He can fend for himself. He's a grown-up."
