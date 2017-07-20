Mum's the Word! Mindy Kaling, Minnie Driver & More Celebs Who've Kept Quiet About Their Baby's Father

PADMA LAKSHMI

Lakshmi's pregnancy was a surprise to the Top Chef host, not only because she was previously told it would be impossible to get pregnant due to her endometriosis, but because she wasn't sure who the father was. "A question began to nag at my giddiness: not so much 'How?' but the far more uncomfortable 'Who?' " Lakshmi wrote in her memoir, Love, Loss and What We Ate. The star, who welcomed daughter Krishna, 7, in 2010, was dating both IMG CEO Teddy Forstmann, who died in 2011, and Adam Dell, brother of Dell Computer founder Michael. Following a paternity test and bitter custody battle, it became public that Krishna's dad was Dell, whom Lakshmi is dating again.