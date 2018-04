The actress and author has a good reason for not sharing pictures of her 4-year-old son’s face, even though she doesn’t follow the same rules with her baby.

“I don’t post Sid‘s face bc my account is public and not only do I not want him recognized, harassed or interrupted in his daily life,” she wrote on Instagram recently. “I also don’t think its fair to expose him without his knowledge and understanding.”

Continuing, Mollen — who shares sons Lazlo, 6 months, and Sid with husband Jason Biggs — explained that she chooses to share photos of her younger son because he “is still just a head, doesn’t leave the house and is morphing on a daily basis.”

“But soon I will be blocking his face too,” she added. “Thanks for understanding.”