After undergoing in vitro fertilization, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star went to have her blood drawn to double-check her hormone levels and to see if she was expecting. (This is the most accurate way to check if a woman who is doing IVF is pregnant, Moore told PEOPLE.) But after a trip to the doctor, the reality star couldn’t wait any longer, so she bought a pregnancy test on her way back home.

“As soon as I take the [blood] test and I’m driving home, I’m like, ‘I should just go and get a test from the supermarket.’ So I rode to the supermarket and literally took the test in the supermarket bathroom because I could not wait,” Moore, who is expecting her first child with husband Marc Daly, recalled. “It was just overwhelming. I could not wait. And it was positive. And then I got the call from the doctor later that day confirming that I was indeed pregnant and had a positive test and what my HCG levels were. She said it was all really good news. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t know what to say!'”