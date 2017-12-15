15 Hilarious Times Celebs Met Santa and Things Did Not Go as Planned

It was anything but the happiest time of the year for these stars and celeb kids, but their mishap-laden encounters with Santa Claus gave us so many laughs that they’re bound to earn a spot on the nice list anyway.

North West

“North is still warming up to Santa,” mom Kim Kardashian West wrote about her and Kanye West’s daughter, who seemed just a bit perturbed in 2014.

Saint West

Kim Kardashian West

Last year, it became clear that North’s little brother, Saint, takes after her in at least one way: he was also decidedly put off by the whole Santa situation.

John Stamos

Stamos and his sisters formed a troublesome trio when they met the big guy back in the day. “All I asked for Christmas was a good head of hair. #wishes come true,” the actor joked about the throwback.

River Rose Blackstock

Perhaps Kelly Clarkson’s daughter was just as freaked out by that “he sees you when you’re sleeping” thing as we were? “So this happened…. #RiverLovesSanta ….is it wrong I slightly enjoyed this ha!” the singer captioned the disastrous meeting.

Luna Stephens

Chrissy Teigen broke the truth about Santa photos in 2016. “‘She did such a good job!’ ‘She didn’t even cry!’ We only share what we want you to see, my loves. Lol,” she wrote on Instagram.

Luna Stephens (Again)

When your husband is in Paris but you gotta get your Santa on pic.twitter.com/mZLhUeadPS — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 14, 2016

Meanwhile, the cookbook author had to get crafty for a family shot with husband John Legend away in Paris.

Lucy Hale

The actress did not get what the big deal was with this bearded man back in the ’90s.

Giovanna & Lorenzo Lavalle

Nicole “Snooki” Lavalle’s kids had very, very different feelings about the North Pole resident in 2016.

Leonardo, Rafael & Carmen Baldwin

Getting that “obligatory Santa photo” got pretty chaotic for Hilaria and Alex Baldwin, who are currently expecting their fourth child together.

Luca Comrie & Ryan Rosenberg

Classic. Every fams gotta have one of these❤ we love meeting santa and all his helpers @thegrovela every year! 😘😘ha… pic.twitter.com/4uCC4B33a8 — Hilary Duff (@HilaryDuff) December 16, 2016

Hilary Duff’s son kept up his smile even as his cousin, Ryan, lost her cool. “Classic. Every fams gotta have one of these,” Duff tweeted.

Axl Duhamel

#repost @fergie: Santa baby 🎅🎅😂😂 A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:29pm PST

It looks like Axl was more entertained by his goofy parents, Josh Duhamel and Fergie, than the magic Christmas icon.

Gia & Dominic Lopez

Mario Lopez’s son was still working to perfect his dad’s smiling-for-the-cameras skills in 2014.

Emerson Tolbert

Emerson, the daughter of Bachelor in Paradise‘s Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, couldn’t get over her Santa skepticism this year.

Eric & Vivianne Decker

It's Christmas Eve!!!! A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Dec 24, 2015 at 8:21am PST

Despite her little girl’s tears, Jessie James Decker was completely stoked for the 2015 holiday. “It’s Christmas Eve!!!!!” she captioned her kids’ Santa fail.

Jolie Caussin

Jana Kramer’s daughter was so ready to get off that lap.