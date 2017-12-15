15 Hilarious Times Celebs Met Santa and Things Did Not Go as Planned

Lydia Price
December 15, 2017 02:45 PM

It was anything but the happiest time of the year for these stars and celeb kids, but their mishap-laden encounters with Santa Claus gave us so many laughs that they’re bound to earn a spot on the nice list anyway.

North West

“North is still warming up to Santa,” mom Kim Kardashian West wrote about her and Kanye West’s daughter, who seemed just a bit perturbed in 2014.

Saint West

Kim Kardashian West

Last year, it became clear that North’s little brother, Saint, takes after her in at least one way: he was also decidedly put off by the whole Santa situation.

John Stamos

All I asked for Christmas was a good head of hair. #wishescometrue #santawithsisters

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

Stamos and his sisters formed a troublesome trio when they met the big guy back in the day. “All I asked for Christmas was a good head of hair. #wishes come true,” the actor joked about the throwback.

River Rose Blackstock

So this happened…. #RiverLovesSanta ….is it wrong I slightly enjoyed this ha!

A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on

Perhaps Kelly Clarkson’s daughter was just as freaked out by that “he sees you when you’re sleeping” thing as we were? “So this happened…. #RiverLovesSanta ….is it wrong I slightly enjoyed this ha!” the singer captioned the disastrous meeting.

Luna Stephens

Chrissy Teigen broke the truth about Santa photos in 2016. “‘She did such a good job!’ ‘She didn’t even cry!’ We only share what we want you to see, my loves. Lol,” she wrote on Instagram.

Luna Stephens (Again)

Meanwhile, the cookbook author had to get crafty for a family shot with husband John Legend away in Paris.

Lucy Hale

The actress did not get what the big deal was with this bearded man back in the ’90s.

Giovanna & Lorenzo Lavalle

"Sissy stop embarrassing me in front of the big man. " 🎅🏽

A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on

Nicole “Snooki” Lavalle’s kids had very, very different feelings about the North Pole resident in 2016.

Leonardo, Rafael & Carmen Baldwin

Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram

Getting that “obligatory Santa photo” got pretty chaotic for Hilaria and Alex Baldwin, who are currently expecting their fourth child together.

Luca Comrie & Ryan Rosenberg

Hilary Duff’s son kept up his smile even as his cousin, Ryan, lost her cool. “Classic. Every fams gotta have one of these,” Duff tweeted.

Axl Duhamel

#repost @fergie: Santa baby 🎅🎅😂😂

A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on

It looks like Axl was more entertained by his goofy parents, Josh Duhamel and Fergie, than the magic Christmas icon.

Gia & Dominic Lopez

One of my kids was not into Santa today… @americanabrand #GiaAndNico

A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on

Mario Lopez’s son was still working to perfect his dad’s smiling-for-the-cameras skills in 2014.

Emerson Tolbert

Melissa Rieke Photography/www.melissariekephotography.com

Emerson, the daughter of Bachelor in Paradise‘s Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, couldn’t get over her Santa skepticism this year.

Eric & Vivianne Decker

It's Christmas Eve!!!!

A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on

Despite her little girl’s tears, Jessie James Decker was completely stoked for the 2015 holiday. “It’s Christmas Eve!!!!!” she captioned her kids’ Santa fail.

Jolie Caussin

Well, she didn’t like Santa this year…. #mygirl #thegrove

A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on

Jana Kramer’s daughter was so ready to get off that lap.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now