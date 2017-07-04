Christina Aguilera! Molly Sims! See How Celebs Rang in the Fourth of July with Their Littlest Stars

Stars, stripes — and adorable family photos!

On Tuesday, Hollywood’s sweetest families took to social media to show off their pint-sized patriotic tots and give a glimpse into how they were ringing in the Fourth of July.

Mom of two Christina Aguilera posted several shots on Instagram of her brood — husband Matthew Rutler, daughter Summer Rain, 2½, and son Max Liron, 9½ — posing on a pier with an American flag.

“Happy 4th of July!! ❤️💙🇺🇸,” she captioned the series of snaps.

🇺🇸HAPPY FOURTH!!🇺🇸 A post shared by Bree Turner (@realbreeturner) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

Starting the festivities early today. Happy Birthday America! Have an awesome 4th y'all. 💥💥😎 A post shared by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

I used to love the ocean for its beauty but now I love it because of how tired the kids are when we leave 🙂 Happy 4th! A post shared by Cash Warren (@cash_warren) on Jul 2, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

Happy 241st bday America. We love you, the Masterson clan. A post shared by dannymasterson (@dannymasterson) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

❤️💙🇺🇸 I can't 😘 A post shared by Molly Sims (@mollybsims) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

Happy 4th of July!! ❤️💙🇺🇸 @m_rutler A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

🇺🇸💥 H A P P Y F O U R T H 💥🇺🇸 A post shared by @odetteannable on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Crack of dawn paddle boarding with my eldest! Happy Independence Day!! 🗽🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🗽 A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

Happy 4th A post shared by Kevin Rahm (@kevinprahm) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

This is 4th of July in middle America. Pretty awesome. Happy 4th everyone. A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

Happy 4th Y'all!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by @danneelackles512 on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

Happy Fourth of July to you and your families! Enjoy the day celebrating our freedoms in this great country. pic.twitter.com/6vS8dINmOV — Monica Potter (@monicapotter) July 4, 2017

Here. We. Go!!!!!!! #july4th A post shared by Dawni Sawa (@dawni_sawa) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

In our happy place. Campervaning around Iceland one summer. #camping #iceland #throwback A post shared by Jacinda Barrett (@jacindabarrett) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

Welp Happy 4th! 🇺🇸❤ #MyKidsAreAnimals #SissyAintHavingIt #JesusTakeTheWheel #ParentProblems A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

#🎒👻💙 A post shared by Claire Coffee (@clairecoffee) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

And while Eva Amurri Martino’s 2½-year-old daughter Marlowe Mae was busy baking treats in the kitchen, Molly Sims’ 5-month-old son Grey Douglas spent the summer day hanging — and waving his flag — with Mom.

“❤️💙🇺🇸 I can’t,” the mom of three wrote alongside the adorable photo.