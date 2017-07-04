Christina Aguilera! Molly Sims! See How Celebs Rang in the Fourth of July with Their Littlest Stars

Stars, stripes — and adorable family photos!
On Tuesday, Hollywood’s sweetest families took to social media to show off their pint-sized patriotic tots and give a glimpse into how they were ringing in the Fourth of July.
Mom of two Christina Aguilera posted several shots on Instagram of her brood — husband Matthew Rutler, daughter Summer Rain, 2½, and son Max Liron, 9½ — posing on a pier with an American flag.
“Happy 4th of July!! ❤️💙🇺🇸,” she captioned the series of snaps.
And while Eva Amurri Martino’s 2½-year-old daughter Marlowe Mae was busy baking treats in the kitchen, Molly Sims’ 5-month-old son Grey Douglas spent the summer day hanging — and waving his flag — with Mom.
“❤️💙🇺🇸 I can’t,” the mom of three wrote alongside the adorable photo.