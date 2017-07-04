People

4th of July

Christina Aguilera! Molly Sims! See How Celebs Rang in the Fourth of July with Their Littlest Stars

By @anyaluise

Christina Aguilera Instagram

Stars, stripes — and adorable family photos!

On Tuesday, Hollywood’s sweetest families took to social media to show off their pint-sized patriotic tots and give a glimpse into how they were ringing in the Fourth of July.

Mom of two Christina Aguilera posted several shots on Instagram of her brood — husband Matthew Rutler, daughter Summer Rain, 2½, and son Max Liron, 9½ — posing on a pier with an American flag.

“Happy 4th of July!! ❤️💙🇺🇸,” she captioned the series of snaps.

🇺🇸HAPPY FOURTH!!🇺🇸

A post shared by Bree Turner (@realbreeturner) on

Starting the festivities early today. Happy Birthday America! Have an awesome 4th y'all. 💥💥😎

A post shared by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on

Happy 241st bday America. We love you, the Masterson clan.

A post shared by dannymasterson (@dannymasterson) on

 

❤️💙🇺🇸 I can't 😘

A post shared by Molly Sims (@mollybsims) on

Happy 4th of July!! ❤️💙🇺🇸 @m_rutler

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on

🇺🇸💥 H A P P Y F O U R T H 💥🇺🇸

A post shared by @odetteannable on

Crack of dawn paddle boarding with my eldest! Happy Independence Day!! 🗽🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🗽

A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on

Happy 4th

A post shared by Kevin Rahm (@kevinprahm) on

This is 4th of July in middle America. Pretty awesome. Happy 4th everyone.

A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on

Happy 4th Y'all!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by @danneelackles512 on

Here. We. Go!!!!!!! #july4th

A post shared by Dawni Sawa (@dawni_sawa) on

In our happy place. Campervaning around Iceland one summer. #camping #iceland #throwback

A post shared by Jacinda Barrett (@jacindabarrett) on

Welp Happy 4th! 🇺🇸❤ #MyKidsAreAnimals #SissyAintHavingIt #JesusTakeTheWheel #ParentProblems

A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on

#🎒👻💙

A post shared by Claire Coffee (@clairecoffee) on

 

And while Eva Amurri Martino’s 2½-year-old daughter Marlowe Mae was busy baking treats in the kitchen, Molly Sims’ 5-month-old son Grey Douglas spent the summer day hanging — and waving his flag — with Mom.

“❤️💙🇺🇸 I can’t,” the mom of three wrote alongside the adorable photo.