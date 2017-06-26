Babies

Family First! All the Celebs Who Took Their Adorable Kids to the 2017 BET Awards

Warning: There’s a good chance you might not be able to handle this level of cuteness

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 6

Maury Phillips/Getty

DJ & ASAHD KHALED

While Asahd and rapper Gucci Mane's matching tuxes made us swoon, we can't help but deem this father-son photo the BET Awards' most aww-inspiring moment.

2 of 6

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

FUTURE & LONDYN

Future and his daughter's accessory choices may or may not be an ode to the rapper's single, "Mask Off," but one thing's for sure: the father-daughter pair are making a seriously blingy statement.

3 of 6

Johnny Nunez/Getty

JAMIE FOXX & ANNALISE BISHOP 

The actor-singer enlists youngest daughter Annalise (far right) — who ended up joining her famous father on stage —as one of his pint-sized BET Awards dates. 

4 of 6

Paras Griffin/Getty

BOBBY & CASSIUS BROWN

Brown, whose band New Edition was honored at Sunday night's ceremony, keeps his cool with his fellow hat-clad son Cassius.

5 of 6

Jen Lowery/Splash News Online

LA LA & KIYAN ANTHONY

Following her split from husband Carmelo, the TV personality enjoys a night out with son Kiyan, who keeps it casual-cool with a white tee and blazer.

6 of 6

Johnny Nunez/Getty

KID INK & AISLIN

Smizing skills run in this family! The rapper and his adorable daughter pose at the award show's InstaBooth — and melt our hearts in the process.

See Also

More

More