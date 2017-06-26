From Brunch Bunch to Weekend Weddings: We've Found a Maternity Dress for Every Summer Soirée (and They're on Sale!)
Babies
Family First! All the Celebs Who Took Their Adorable Kids to the 2017 BET Awards
Warning: There’s a good chance you might not be able to handle this level of cuteness
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
1 of 6
DJ & ASAHD KHALED
While Asahd and rapper Gucci Mane's matching tuxes made us swoon, we can't help but deem this father-son photo the BET Awards' most aww-inspiring moment.
2 of 6
FUTURE & LONDYN
Future and his daughter's accessory choices may or may not be an ode to the rapper's single, "Mask Off," but one thing's for sure: the father-daughter pair are making a seriously blingy statement.
3 of 6
JAMIE FOXX & ANNALISE BISHOP
The actor-singer enlists youngest daughter Annalise (far right) — who ended up joining her famous father on stage —as one of his pint-sized BET Awards dates.
4 of 6
BOBBY & CASSIUS BROWN
Brown, whose band New Edition was honored at Sunday night's ceremony, keeps his cool with his fellow hat-clad son Cassius.
5 of 6
LA LA & KIYAN ANTHONY
Following her split from husband Carmelo, the TV personality enjoys a night out with son Kiyan, who keeps it casual-cool with a white tee and blazer.
6 of 6
KID INK & AISLIN
Smizing skills run in this family! The rapper and his adorable daughter pose at the award show's InstaBooth — and melt our hearts in the process.
