Baby Boom! Celebs Who Had Back-to-Back Kids

KERRI WALSH JENNINGS

The Olympian and mother of three explains that the 11-month separation between sons Joseph, 8, and Sundance, 7, was all part of the plan. "That's exactly how we wanted it," she blogged for PEOPLE about her timing. The decision was in part inspired by the volleyball player's close relationship with her own brother, 11 months her senior. "It was my dream to have our children so close to each other and I feel so grateful and humbled that the big guy upstairs blessed us with the realization of that dream," Walsh Jennings wrote. After a bit of a break, she and husband Casey Jennings welcomed daughter Scout Margery in April 2013.