Babies
Baby Boom! Celebs Who Had Back-to-Back Kids
Pregnancy was so nice, they did it twice – quickly!
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 14
BAR REFAELI
After welcoming her first child, daughter Liv, with husband Adi Ezra in August 2016, the model announced on Instagram in March 2017 that she is expecting another baby. "Something's cooking …" she captioned a mirror selfie in which her black shirt is rolled up to expose her tiny baby bump.
2 of 14
HILARIA BALDWIN
Fourteen months after welcoming her second child with husband Alec Baldwin, Hilaria gave birth to the couple's third child, son Leonardo, in September 2016. The latest addition to the Baldwin clan joined big sister Carmen, 3 and big brother Rafael, 2.
3 of 14
LIV TYLER
On July 8, 2016, Tyler welcomed her third child — and second child with fiancé David Gardner — daughter Lula Rose. The pint-sized cutie, now 11 months, arrived 17 months after the birth of Tyler and Gardner's first child together, son Sailor Gene, 2. Both have children from previous relationships; Tyler is also mom to son Milo, while Gardner is dad to son Gray.
4 of 14
MEGAN FOX
While Fox and husband Brian Austin Green's third child arrived almost four years after welcoming their last addition, the actress's first and second pregnancies were different. The couple's son Bodhi, 3, came immediately after their son Noah, 4.
5 of 14
JESSICA SIMPSON
Seven months after the star delivered daughter Maxwell, 5, in May 2012, she and husband Eric Johnson confirmed a sibling — their son Ace, 3 — was on the way. "I was extremely shocked. I was shocked because I was going through a lot of hormonal changes trying to get back to the old, vibrant Jessica," Simpson said.
6 of 14
TORI SPELLING
One month after daughter Hattie, 5, was born, Spelling got the unexpected news in 2012 that she was pregnant for the fourth time. "I was shocked, obviously," the actress and reality star told PEOPLE. Perhaps she shouldn't have been; of her post-baby relationship with husband Dean McDermott, she admitted, "I didn't want him to think that the sex was going downhill … So here you go. Here's four." But hey, more kids means more parties for the family, who welcomed son Finn Davey, 4½, in August 2012, and their fifth son, Beau Dean, in March 2017.
7 of 14
BRITNEY SPEARS
Seeing double? Now 11 and 10, the pop star's cuties Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline could pass for twins, though they're separated by almost exactly a year (their birthdates are two days apart).
8 of 14
KIMBERLY VAN DER BEEK
James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly are parents to four kids — all closely related in age. In March 2016, the couple welcomed their fourth child, daughter Emilia, 1, who joined siblings Olivia, 6, Joshua, 5, and Annabel, 3.
9 of 14
HEIDI KLUM
In September 2005, Klum and then-husband Seal welcomed their first child, son Henry, 11, only to announce the impending arrival of son Johan, 10, a few months later. The model and the performer, who have since split, are also parents to 7-year-old daughter Lou. Klum is mom to 13-year-old daughter Leni, her child from a previous relationship.
10 of 14
MONYETTA SHAW
Ne-Yo and ex-girlfriend Monyetta wasted no time when it came to giving their first child, daughter Madilyn, 6, a little sibling. Eleven months after Madilyn's arrival, the singer and his partner welcomed son Mason, 5. The couple has since split, with Ne-Yo marrying Crystal Renay, who delivered their first child together in March 2016.
11 of 14
MIRA PAK
Fifteen months after Pak and actor-husband Terrence Howard became parents to their first child, 1-year-old Qirin, they welcomed son Hero in August 2016. While Hero is the couple's second child, Howard has three children from a previous marriage: daughters Heaven and Aubrey, and son Hunter.
12 of 14
NAOMI WATTS
Before splitting, Watts and Liev Schreiber welcomed sons Sasha, 9, and Kai, 8, who are one-and-a-half years apart.
13 of 14
BROOKE BURKE-CHARVET
Before getting hitched in 2011, the TV personality and now-husband David Charvet began expanding their little family — welcoming daughter Rain, 10, in January 2007, and Shaya, 9, in March 2008. Burke-Charvet is also mom to Neriah Shae, 17, and Sierra Sky, 15, with ex-husband Garth Fisher.
14 of 14
KERRI WALSH JENNINGS
The Olympian and mother of three explains that the 11-month separation between sons Joseph, 8, and Sundance, 7, was all part of the plan. "That's exactly how we wanted it," she blogged for PEOPLE about her timing. The decision was in part inspired by the volleyball player's close relationship with her own brother, 11 months her senior. "It was my dream to have our children so close to each other and I feel so grateful and humbled that the big guy upstairs blessed us with the realization of that dream," Walsh Jennings wrote. After a bit of a break, she and husband Casey Jennings welcomed daughter Scout Margery in April 2013.