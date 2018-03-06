From Sightseeing in Tokyo to a Spa Day in Sante Fe: How Pregnant Celebs Are Spending Their Babymoons

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN: SIGHTSEEING IN JAPAN

While some future mamas prefer a tropical getaway for their babymoon, Kardashian opted for a Japanese getaway with sisters Kim and Kourtney. "She wanted a last, fun trip with her sisters before the baby arrives," a source told PEOPLE of Khloé's decision to go abroad before welcoming her daughter with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The getaway included strolls through a bamboo grove, exploring Kyoto and Tokyo, and satisfying noodle cravings.