From Sightseeing in Tokyo to a Spa Day in Sante Fe: How Pregnant Celebs Are Spending Their Babymoons
Khloé Kardashian, Meghan King Edmonds and more expectant stars are making the most of their time before welcoming baby
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN: SIGHTSEEING IN JAPAN
While some future mamas prefer a tropical getaway for their babymoon, Kardashian opted for a Japanese getaway with sisters Kim and Kourtney. "She wanted a last, fun trip with her sisters before the baby arrives," a source told PEOPLE of Khloé's decision to go abroad before welcoming her daughter with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
The getaway included strolls through a bamboo grove, exploring Kyoto and Tokyo, and satisfying noodle cravings.
MEGHAN KING EDMONDS: HAVING A SPA DAY IN SANTA FE
The Real Housewives of Orange County star, who was five months along in her pregnancy with twin sons at the time of her babymoon, shared snaps from her March 2018 getaway to the Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, California. “Babymooning so hard,” she captioned an Instagram post. The reality star indulged in "breakfast in bed, yoga, then spa and swim day."
King Edmonds is also mom to daughter Aspen, whom she shares with husband Jim Edmonds.
KYM JOHNSON HERJAVEC: SOAKING UP THE SUN AT THE BEACH
The Dancing with the Stars pro and first-time mom shared a happy moment from her beach vacation in January 2018, posing in an off-the-shoulder blue and white polka-dot print bikini. "Sun's out, Bumps out! #twins #25weekspregnant #babymoon," the wife of Shark Tank star of Robert Herjavec captioned her picture.
JORDIN SPARKS: UNWINDING WITH HER HUBBY IN CANCUN
The American Idol season 6 winner and her husband Dana Isaiah got their rest and relaxation in February 2018 while on a trip to Cancun, Mexico, ahead of the birth of their first child. "Babymoon with my fine motha shut yo mouth husbae/baby daddy!!" captioned Sparks. "Yassss Life is good."
CARLY WADDELL: MAKING A SPLASH IN MAUI
Bachelor In Paradise costars Waddell and Evan Bass enjoyed their babymoon in Maui, Hawaii in November 2017. "Mommy and baby are in their Happy Place," Waddell captioned a photo of herself on the beach wearing a bathing suit with her baby bump on display. The couple welcomed daughter Isabella in February 2018.
EMILY BALDONI: SNORKELING IN KAUAI
How's this for picture-perfect? "What better place to celebrate 31 weeks of baking a little prince," wrote the actress, who was pregnant with son Maxwell, whom she welcomed with husband Justin Baldoni in October 2017. "This trip has been amazing and soooo needed before he arrives." The couple, who are also parents to daughter Maiya, spent their getaway snorkeling, exploring caves, waterfalls and watching the sun set.
ENIKO PARRISH: BONDING WITH LOVED ONES IN CABO
Parrish — who was six months along in her pregnancy with son Kenzo back in July 2017 — and husband Kevin Hart were joined by rapper Ludacris, friends and family on a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico as they celebrated "lots of laughs & Great convos with good people," Parrish wrote on one of her posts.
LAUREN CONRAD: SIPPING ON LEMONADE AT THE BEACH
The lifestyle guru and mama-to-be (she welcomed son Liam in July 2017) took a much-needed break to get her tan on that March. "Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita," she wrote on Instagram, captioning a bump-baring snap.
OLIVIA WILDE: BATHING IN HAWAII
For her last tropical vacation before becoming a second-time mom to daughter Daisy, Wilde enlisted her family — comprised of longtime love Jason Sudeikis and their son Otis — to join her in beautiful Hawaii in April 2016. First order of business? "Bath time," according to the actress.
VANESSA LACHEY: SWIMMING AT THE BEACH
"Beach time with baby girl," wrote a then-pregnant Vanessa, who was expecting daughter Brooklyn, in September 2014. She and husband Nick Lachey are also parents to son Camden and their youngest child, son Phoenix.