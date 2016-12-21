The Cutest Ring Bearers at Celebrity Weddings

BOOMER PHELPS

Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Phelps — who tied the knot in June and then again in October during a larger event in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico — revealed that their son Boomer Robert, now 7 months, served as ring bearer. "We put [the ring] in one of those little net bags that you have for fine jewelry," Johnson told Brides magazine. "We got one that matches his [Burberry] outfit, and we put that around his wrist, and he was carried down the aisle by [friend and gold medal swimmer] Allison [Schmitt], our roommate." Boomer did an excellent job, though the former Miss California, 31, added: "I think he kind of sucked on the bag a little bit while he was standing up there!"