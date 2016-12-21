Jane Fonda Celebrates 79th Birthday Supporting Standing Rock with Lily Tomlin and Frances Fisher
The Cutest Ring Bearers at Celebrity Weddings
From Boomer Phelps to Tamera Mowry’s Shih Tzu, ring bearers at celebrity weddings are impossibly adorable
Updated
BOOMER PHELPS
Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Phelps — who tied the knot in June and then again in October during a larger event in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico — revealed that their son Boomer Robert, now 7 months, served as ring bearer. "We put [the ring] in one of those little net bags that you have for fine jewelry," Johnson told Brides magazine. "We got one that matches his [Burberry] outfit, and we put that around his wrist, and he was carried down the aisle by [friend and gold medal swimmer] Allison [Schmitt], our roommate." Boomer did an excellent job, though the former Miss California, 31, added: "I think he kind of sucked on the bag a little bit while he was standing up there!"
ISRAEL DILLARD
The Dillard Family dressed in their best for the wedding of Derick's brother Dan, in which Israel served as ring bearer. "Israel got some ring bearer experience on his resume," Derick captioned a sweet Instagram of him and his wife Jill.
ZACHARY AND ELIJAH FURNISH-JOHN
Nine years after they entered a civil partnership, Elton John and David Furnish married in an intimate ceremony in 2014. Their two sons, Zachary and Elijah, served as very dapper ring bearers.
PRESTON AND JAYDEN FEDERLINE
The sons of Britney Spears were ringer bearers at their aunt Jamie Lynn's 2014 wedding.
THIS DAPPER PUP
Tamera Mowry Housley's 2011 wedding involved a special bridal party member: her dog! The Shih Tzu ring bearer walked down the aisle in a tuxedo.
BRONX WENTZ
At the tender age of 3, Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz's son served as ring bearer at the 2012 wedding of Jessica Simpson's former assistant, Lauren Zelman, to Breaking In actor Bret Harrison. "Bronx was the ring bearer," an eyewitness told PEOPLE of the sweet ceremony. "He broke down in tears several times, but Ashlee was great and kept making him smile again."
