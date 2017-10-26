Babies
Hungry Mamas: Pregnant Celebs’ Wildest, Yummiest Cravings
They may not be pickles and ice cream, but they’re not far off
By Kate Hogan
JESSICA ALBA
Currently expecting her third child, a boy, with husband Cash Warren, Alba told Jimmy Fallon, "I didn’t think I was craving anything until I realized I’m craving Japanese food all the time." One thing she's staying away from, though? "I actually dream about desserts but I’m trying not to gain so much weight with this baby," she explained of her sugary craving for "all the shaved ice with ice cream on the bottom."
BEHATI PRINSLOO
The expectant Victoria’s Secret model got candid on her Instagram Stories, sharing two photos of her snacks of choice. One unique food combination for the second-time mom-to-be? Apples with Tajín seasoning. Another, favored by the pregnant and non-pregnant alike? French fries dipped into a milkshake. “OMG I have the best husband,” Prinsloo praised her love Adam Levine in the text written over the photo, showing off the spoils he brought her from Fatburger.
CARLY WADDELL
In an interview with Us Weekly, Bachelor in Paradise star Evan Bass shared his wife's must-have that made his stomach turn: mashed potatoes with corn. “I think I’m the only person on the planet who thinks that’s gross," he said. "I’ll find tons [of] bowls with mashed potatoes filled with corn in the trash. She’ll take two bites and then throw it [out]."
MINDY KALING
On an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the talk show host treated the expectant actress to her big indulgence: jelly doughnuts. “Thank you … It’s my favorite thing and not every place has them,” Kaling said. “In L.A. every time you try and get a doughnut, it’s full of matcha or bacon or something."
KATHERINE HEIGL
A fellow doughnut lover, Heigl admitted it was hard to keep her hands off the sweets while filming Doubt and pregnant with son Joshua (with husband Josh Kelley). “If I’m not on set, I don’t think about them that much. And I don’t eat them because they’re not around,” Heigl shared. “But on set, crafty always has a plethora of doughnuts in really pretty pink boxes and I can’t stop thinking about them.”
JAMIE PRESSLY
We're sensing a theme here: though her twins with longtime boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi just arrived, up until their delivery, the actress was all about the Krispy Kremes, too. “In this last trimester, I’ve had doughnut cravings," she shared. "I’m not a sweet-tooth person, I’m a savory, and I’ve really been craving sweets, which is unusual for me.”
AMANDA SEYFRIED
While pregnant with her daughter with husband Thomas Sadoski, the actress revealed her healthy go-to. "I eat cottage cheese. It's kind of the best thing," she told W, later adding: "But it's embarrassing when I eat it ... I don't know why. I feel that I need to eat it alone. It's a very strange thing."
HANNAH JETER
Before welcoming daughter Bella with husband Derek Jeter, the model told Extra she was all about the "give me everything!" mentality. “So I don’t eat meat, but now I crave beef jerky all the time, which is kind of interesting,” she said. “I like a lot of gummies, like candy and stuff like that … anything salty, sweet.”
LAURA PREPON
The Orange Is the New Black star's biggest hankering came in the form of a blast from the past. Growing up, Prepon’s father would take her to a deli for pastrami sandwiches on rye bread and Dr. Brown’s Black Cherry soda, she explained on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “I haven’t eaten that stuff in years,” she said before she and fiancé Ben Foster welcomed their daughter, “and since I’ve been pregnant I’ve been craving kind of like this Jewish deli food, with the pickles and the sauerkraut and mustard. So we kind of delve into that.”
NATALIE PORTMAN
Whereas her first pregnancy was all about sweets, Portman's second pregnancy, with husband Benjamin Millepied, took a turn. “With [son Aleph], I wanted like … cream puffs, any dessert with cream in it, or just plain whipped cream straight,” the Oscar-winning actress said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “And this time it’s healthy, like pineapple, cucumbers … burritos, which is maybe less healthy but delicious." DeGeneres guessed that meant it was a girl — and she was right.
SERENA WILLIAMS
Before the birth of daughter Alexis, Williams sent fiancé Alexis Ohanian to the grocery store. “It’s Friday night, I’m at Publix, going shopping ’cause my fiancée has cravings,” Ohanian shared in an Instagram video. “I was told there would be cravings. I was not told they would be these,” he said, holding up a bunch of produce. “Zucchini, asparagus and…what’s this one called again? Artichoke. There we go. Really? These are her cravings. It’s amazing.” The tennis champ admitted to E! News that she didn't really have true cravings, and instead was trying to eat healthier than she normally would for her baby girl.
JENNY MOLLEN
Ahead of her second son's arrival, Mollen was all about the savory stuff. “I’ve been eating a lot of pickles, olives, the typical stuff,” Mrs. Jason Biggs said. “With [first son Sid], all I wanted was vinegar. Just anything with vinegar on it. This time, it’s a little different.”
