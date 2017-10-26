Hungry Mamas: Pregnant Celebs’ Wildest, Yummiest Cravings

SERENA WILLIAMS

Before the birth of daughter Alexis, Williams sent fiancé Alexis Ohanian to the grocery store. “It’s Friday night, I’m at Publix, going shopping ’cause my fiancée has cravings,” Ohanian shared in an Instagram video. “I was told there would be cravings. I was not told they would be these,” he said, holding up a bunch of produce. “Zucchini, asparagus and…what’s this one called again? Artichoke. There we go. Really? These are her cravings. It’s amazing.” The tennis champ admitted to E! News that she didn't really have true cravings, and instead was trying to eat healthier than she normally would for her baby girl.