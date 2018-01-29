6 Lucky Celebrity Kids Who've Lived the Dream — a.k.a. Met Rihanna
WILLOW HART
Pink earned some major mom points at the 2018 Grammys when she and daughter Willow got to hang out backstage with RiRi herself. "Dreams come true," Pink captioned a photo of Willow and Rihanna in an embrace on Instagram. "My daughter lives for this woman. So do I."
ASAHD KHALED
"To say the least my week started out great!! @badgalriri told me I smelled so good!!!" the baby mogul captioned a photo of the pop star snuggling him on the set of dad DJ Khaled's 2017 "Wild Thoughts" video. Clearly, not even Rihanna is immune to the charm of the hardest working baby in show business.
BLUE IVY CARTER
Sure, Blue might look a little unimpressed by the prospect of hanging out with Rihanna at the 2016 Grammys, but when your mother is Beyoncé, everyone else just kind of pales in comparison.
ANNALISE BISHOP
Jamie Foxx's daughter, Annalise, however, was much more excited that night to get a lift from her famous father and Rihanna. And also, we're assuming, at getting to see Rih's famous pink princess gown in person.
EMME MUÑIZ
We're not sure who's happier in this picture from the 2015 premiere of Home— Emme or her mother, Jennifer Lopez — but we do know that we're incredibly jealous of them both.
JULEZ KNOWLES
One of the perks of having the coolest mom in the music industry (that would be Solange Knowles, for the record)? Getting to hang out at the 2010 Grammy Awards with Uncle JAY-Z and Rihanna, like the tiny prince you are.
