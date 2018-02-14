Little Sweethearts! See How These Adorable Celeb Kids Are Celebrating Valentine's Day
Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity for parents to show off their pint-sized sweeties — decked out in red and pink, of course
HARPER AND GIDEON BURTKA-HARRIS
Neil Patrick Harris' twins Gideon Scott and Harper Grace, 7, are having too much fun in their heart-shaped accessories in a snap the actor shared Wednesday in honor of Valentine's Day.
JANE KIMMEL
Lucky Jane got not only a ton of love, but a custom-created breakfast from dad Jimmy Kimmel!
The late-night host added to his already-impressive repertoire of pancake art Wednesday, presenting his 3½-year-old daughter with five flapjacks: four little red and purple hearts surrounding an intricately designed Cupid, complete with bow and arrow.
VIDA MCCONAUGHEY
Vida, 8, was the recipient of an extra-special Valentine's Day breakfast, too, showing off her heart-shaped tortilla and eggs complete with a side of blueberries in a photo posted to mom Camila Alves' Instagram account.
SAMUEL LOWE
Samuel Thomas may have a few years before he fully grasps the significance of the holiday, but Sean and Catherine Giudici Lowe's 19-month-old son looks adorable opening his present anyway.
MABEL WILLIS
Bruce and Emma Heming Willis' older daughter Mabel Ray, 5½, is so excited to open a sweet necklace from her parents.
EVELYN WILLIS
Little sister Evelyn Penn, 3½, is more of a comfort kinda girl, trying on her new animal-print socks with glee.
MARLOWE MARTINO
Eva Amurri Martino and her 4½-year-old daughter Marlowe Mae celebrated with goofy glasses and balloons.
RYAN ROSENBERG
Big-sister-to-be Ryan Ava Erhard, 2½, looks hard at work sorting valentines with mom Haylie Duff.
LEONARDO, RAFAEL AND CARMEN BALDWIN
"For my baby valentines when they wake," Hilaria Baldwin wrote atop a snap of a little themed trail leading to sweet gifts for Leonardo Ángel Charles, 17 months, Rafael Thomas, 2½, and 4-year-old Carmen Gabriela.
MILA HAGER
For Margaret Laura "Mila", 4½, the love from mom Jenna Bush Hager came with a side of sprinkle-topped pink donuts.
POPPY HAGER
"Poppy, we love you with our whole <3," read the note accompanying the goodies for Bush Hager's younger daughter Poppy Louise, 2½.
RAY AND JETT LING SONG
"Happy Valentine's Day from the #SongSisters!" Lisa Ling captioned a sweet snap of daughters Ray, 20 months, and Jett, 5 next month.
SASHA SCHREIBER
Alexander "Sasha" Pete, 10, is the perfect model in mom Naomi Watts' Instagram Story tribute to her older son with ex Liev Schreiber.
KAI SCHREIBER
Samuel Kai, 9, looks just as darling as his older brother, snuggled up to a big teddy bear.
SASHA AND KAI SCHREIBER
There's enough brotherly love to go around with these two, posing with their bears over breakfast.
KLEIN, KENNEDY AND ELLA MOORE
New big sisters Rebecca Klein, 3½, Kennedy Faye, 6, and Ella Kole, 8, look too sweet for words in matching V-Day attire and big pink bows, wearing shirts that bear their names.
Justin Moore's fourth child and first son, Thomas South, was born on June 11.
