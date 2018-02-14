Little Sweethearts! See How These Adorable Celeb Kids Are Celebrating Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity for parents to show off their pint-sized sweeties — decked out in red and pink, of course

By @wordswithjen

Neil Patrick Harris instagram

HARPER AND GIDEON BURTKA-HARRIS

Neil Patrick Harris' twins Gideon Scott and Harper Grace, 7, are having too much fun in their heart-shaped accessories in a snap the actor shared Wednesday in honor of Valentine's Day.

Jimmy Kimmel/Instagram

JANE KIMMEL

Lucky Jane got not only a ton of love, but a custom-created breakfast from dad Jimmy Kimmel!

The late-night host added to his already-impressive repertoire of pancake art Wednesday, presenting his 3½-year-old daughter with five flapjacks: four little red and purple hearts surrounding an intricately designed Cupid, complete with bow and arrow.

Camila Alves/Instagram

VIDA MCCONAUGHEY

Vida, 8, was the recipient of an extra-special Valentine's Day breakfast, too, showing off her heart-shaped tortilla and eggs complete with a side of blueberries in a photo posted to mom Camila Alves' Instagram account.

Catherine Giudici/Instagram

SAMUEL LOWE

Samuel Thomas may have a few years before he fully grasps the significance of the holiday, but Sean and Catherine Giudici Lowe's 19-month-old son looks adorable opening his present anyway.

Emma Heming-Willis/Instagram

MABEL WILLIS

Bruce and Emma Heming Willis' older daughter Mabel Ray, 5½, is so excited to open a sweet necklace from her parents.

Emma Heming-Willis/Instagram

EVELYN WILLIS

Little sister Evelyn Penn, 3½, is more of a comfort kinda girl, trying on her new animal-print socks with glee.

Eva Amurri/Instagram

MARLOWE MARTINO

Eva Amurri Martino and her 4½-year-old daughter Marlowe Mae celebrated with goofy glasses and balloons.

Haylie Duff/Instagram

RYAN ROSENBERG

Big-sister-to-be Ryan Ava Erhard, 2½, looks hard at work sorting valentines with mom Haylie Duff.

Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

LEONARDO, RAFAEL AND CARMEN BALDWIN

"For my baby valentines when they wake," Hilaria Baldwin wrote atop a snap of a little themed trail leading to sweet gifts for Leonardo Ángel Charles, 17 months, Rafael Thomas, 2½, and 4-year-old Carmen Gabriela.

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

MILA HAGER

For Margaret Laura "Mila", 4½, the love from mom Jenna Bush Hager came with a side of sprinkle-topped pink donuts.

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

POPPY HAGER

"Poppy, we love you with our whole <3," read the note accompanying the goodies for Bush Hager's younger daughter Poppy Louise, 2½.

Lisa Ling/Instagram

RAY AND JETT LING SONG

"Happy Valentine's Day from the #SongSisters!" Lisa Ling captioned a sweet snap of daughters Ray, 20 months, and Jett, 5 next month.

Naomi Watts/Instagram

SASHA SCHREIBER

Alexander "Sasha" Pete, 10, is the perfect model in mom Naomi Watts' Instagram Story tribute to her older son with ex Liev Schreiber.

Naomi Watts/Instagram

KAI SCHREIBER

Samuel Kai, 9, looks just as darling as his older brother, snuggled up to a big teddy bear.

Naomi Watts/Instagram

SASHA AND KAI SCHREIBER

There's enough brotherly love to go around with these two, posing with their bears over breakfast.

KLEIN, KENNEDY AND ELLA MOORE

New big sisters Rebecca Klein, 3½, Kennedy Faye, 6, and Ella Kole, 8, look too sweet for words in matching V-Day attire and big pink bows, wearing shirts that bear their names.

Justin Moore's fourth child and first son, Thomas South, was born on June 11.

