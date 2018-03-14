Babies
VI (Little) Ps! See Which Lucky Celeb Kids Have Flown on Private Jets
Thanks to their famous parents, these pint-sized VIPs don’t know a thing about fighting for armrests or getting stuck in the middle
JAMESON MOON HART
Pink and Carey Hart's baby boy is as chill as can be as he walks around their private jet.
CHANEL MARROW
The 2 year old reached maximum peacefulness on mom Coco Austin's lap as dad read a magazine nearby.
ASAHD KHALED
The mini mogul-in-the-making's happy place? Right on dad DJ Khaled's lap ... in a private plane, of course.
BOOMER PHELPS
The 1-year-old son of Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson snuggled up to mom during his glitzy travels.
LUNA STEPHENS
The daughter of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen got an early jump on reaching frequent flyer status. Her mommy model shared a happy jet pic as the fam headed home from a post-holidays tropical vacation.
JASMINE JOHNSON
Flying private isn't all glamorous! Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reported for "doodie" when his daughter did her business mid-air. "Regardless of where we’re at … when #2 happens with my baby girl … I’m the #1 man for the job," he joked on Instagram. "#TheWorkinMan #DaddysGotU #JustKeepPlayinWithYourToysMama #IWillDealWithMyBackSpasmsLater."
MOROCCAN & MONROE CANNON
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's twins took full advantage of the cuddly perks of private travel.
LUCA COMRIE
"All these seats and this monkey wants to hitch a ride on my shoulders," mom Hilary Duff joked about her son's travel habits.
BLUE IVY CARTER
The next best thing to traveling on a private jet? Traveling in your parents' Jay Z and Beyoncé's arms.
EMME & MAXIMILIAN MUÑIZ
The now-10-year-old twins of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony enjoyed reading along without bothersome noise from other passengers.
HENDRIX HART
Hendrix, 10, got to spread out with dad Kevin Hart on the way to a vacation, and their pampered pup even avoided the cramped spaces of commercial flights.
PENELOPE DISICK (AGAIN)
Penelope, 5, is basically an expert at flying on private jets at this point, and has been known to pass the time with family sing-alongs.
KING CAIRO STEVENSON
Blac Chyna and Tyga's son, 5, looked right at home in his very own luxury jet.
INDIA HEMSWORTH
Even plush private jet seats can't beat dad's lap. Just ask India, 5, and twin brothers Tristan and Sasha, 3, who opted to snooze on their actor dad during their flight.