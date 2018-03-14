Babies

VI (Little) Ps! See Which Lucky Celeb Kids Have Flown on Private Jets

Thanks to their famous parents, these pint-sized VIPs don’t know a thing about fighting for armrests or getting stuck in the middle

By @lydsprice

Pink/Instagram

JAMESON MOON HART

Pink and Carey Hart's baby boy is as chill as can be as he walks around their private jet.

Coco Austinn/Instagram

CHANEL MARROW 

The 2 year old reached maximum peacefulness on mom Coco Austin's lap as dad read a magazine nearby

Instagram

ASAHD KHALED

The mini mogul-in-the-making's happy place? Right on dad DJ Khaled's lap ... in a private plane, of course. 

Boomer Phelps/Instagram

BOOMER PHELPS 

The 1-year-old son of Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson snuggled up to mom during his glitzy travels.

Source: Chrissy Teigen Instagram

LUNA STEPHENS

The daughter of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen got an early jump on reaching frequent flyer status. Her mommy model shared a happy jet pic as the fam headed home from a post-holidays tropical vacation

Source: The Rock/Instagram

JASMINE JOHNSON 

Flying private isn't all glamorous! Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reported for "doodie" when his daughter did her business mid-air. "Regardless of where we’re at … when #2 happens with my baby girl … I’m the #1 man for the job," he joked on Instagram. "#TheWorkinMan #DaddysGotU #JustKeepPlayinWithYourToysMama #IWillDealWithMyBackSpasmsLater."

MOROCCAN & MONROE CANNON 

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's twins took full advantage of the cuddly perks of private travel. 

Source Kim Kardashian/SnapChat

PENELOPE DISICK & NORTH WEST 

These girls never miss an opportunity to learn! The cousins, the daughters of Kardashian sisters Kourtney and Kim, got up close and personal with the pilots of their family's plane. 

Source Hilary Duff/Instagram

LUCA COMRIE 

"All these seats and this monkey wants to hitch a ride on my shoulders," mom Hilary Duff joked about her son's travel habits. 

BLUE IVY CARTER

The next best thing to traveling on a private jet? Traveling in your parents' Jay Z and Beyoncé's arms

Source Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

EMME & MAXIMILIAN MUÑIZ

The now-10-year-old twins of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony enjoyed reading along without bothersome noise from other passengers. 

HENDRIX HART 

Hendrix, 10, got to spread out with dad Kevin Hart on the way to a vacation, and their pampered pup even avoided the cramped spaces of commercial flights. 

PENELOPE DISICK (AGAIN)

Penelope, 5, is basically an expert at flying on private jets at this point, and has been known to pass the time with family sing-alongs

Source Tyga/Instagram

KING CAIRO STEVENSON 

Blac Chyna and Tyga's son, 5, looked right at home in his very own luxury jet. 

Source: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

INDIA HEMSWORTH 

Even plush private jet seats can't beat dad's lap. Just ask India, 5, and twin brothers Tristan and Sasha, 3, who opted to snooze on their actor dad during their flight. 

