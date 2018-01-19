Babies
Chicago West Is Hardly the First: See Other Celebrity Kids Named for Famous Places
Kim and Kanye’s daughter pays homage to his hometown — and many other stars have used their own favorite cities and states as baby name inspiration, too
By Kate Hogan
CHICAGO WEST
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's newest addition is named for the rapper's beloved hometown, though it's likely we'll be hearing her nickname, Chi, more than her full given name once the happy new parents start talking about her.
BROOKLYN BECKHAM
One of the original celebrity kids with a city (or, borough) moniker, Brooklyn was long rumored to be named for the place in which parents David and Victoria Beckham conceived him. But in her book Learning to Fly, Victoria clarified the story, sharing that the name Brooke had been at the top of her list but she wanted something more "blokey" in case her son became a football star someday.
On Brooklyn, "I'd always like it as a place — it's very multi-cultural, very grounded," she wrote. "And it was only afterwards that I realized how appropriate it was because it was in New York that I found out I was pregnant and where David came after the World Cup."
CAMDEN, BROOKLYN & PHOENIX LACHEY
All three of Nick and Vanessa Lachey's children are named for U.S. locales, but eldest child Camden isn't named after the city of Camden, N.J.
"I've always liked the name Colin. We thought that Colin would be the name," Nick told PEOPLE not long after his son's birth. "But as we got further into it, I learned that Vanessa wasn't a big fan of the name Colin, so we started looking for another 'C' name."
Nick, who frequented Vanessa's obstetrician's office with her on Camden Drive, one day suggested the name Camden. At this point, he said, "We didn't really know anyone else named Camden. It was such a neat name. We fell in love with it and decided on it five or six months [before the birth]."
CAMDEN CUTLER
Just weeks before the Lacheys welcomed their first, Kristin Cavallari and then-fiancé Jay Cutler gave birth to a Camden of their own. "Apparently Camden is a popular name!" the former reality starlet tweeted after the Lacheys' announcement, before quickly following up with a second tweet to clarify her well-wishes were sincere. "By the way, that wasn't a b—-y tweet at all … I obviously love the name and I'm glad other people do too."
PARIS JACKSON
Though her famous father Michael Jackson never talked about the inspiration behind her name, there's seemingly a connection between the teen's moniker and the City of Light.
LONDON HUDSON
The son of rocker Slash (real name: Saul Hudson) and his wife Perla is another celebrity offspring whose name calls to mind a European city.
MOROCCAN CANNON
Yes, the name of Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's son conjures images of the North African country, but according to Carey, it was initially inspired by the top tier of her New York City apartment, which features Moroccan-inspired décor and is where Cannon proposed.
KINGSTON & ZUMA ROSSDALE
While eldest son Kingston's name was a nod to Jamaica's largest city and capital, it's likely Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's second son, Zuma, was named for Malibu's scenic Zuma Beach.
TENNESSE TOTH
Reese Witherspoon has strong ties to Tennessee: it's where her mother is from, where she spent most of her childhood and where she opened her first Draper James store. Now, it's also the name of her son (front, right) with husband Jim Toth.
EGYPT DEAN
In an interview with Complex, Alicia Keys spoke of the meaning behind the name of her first son (left, with husband Swizz Beatz, a.k.a. Kasseem Dean). "I took an important trip for myself to Egypt … I went alone. I sailed down the Nile and I saw the temples, the tombs and the pyramids. It was powerful," she shared. "When we found out I was pregnant, my husband said, 'Egypt was such an important time for you. That really changed your life. Wouldn't that be amazing as a name?' "
WINNIE FALLON
During an appearance on Today, Jimmy Fallon clarified that his first daughter (left) wasn't named for Winnie the Pooh, but rather a place he and wife Nancy loved: New Hampshire's Lake Winnipesaukee.
"We were talking about different names. You over-think names — you don't want a name that's been done, but then you don't want something so weird people are like, 'What?!' Winnipesaukee's a little long," Fallon joked. "Also she's a 'win' for us."
BRONX WENTZ
In an interview with Ryan Seacrest not long after the birth of his son (behind the book) with then-wife Ashlee Simpson, Pete Wentz played coy about the meaning behind Bronx's name.
"We'd been throwing ["Bronx"] back and forth a while ago," Wentz said. "I feel weird because all these people have all these ideas on what it means ... It's kind of cool to leave the narrative what it is."
"I don't think anybody knows what the real story is of why or how," he added.
INDIANA HAWKE
Ethan Hawke and wife Ryan Shawhughes never spoke publicly about their decision to name their daughter for the Hoosier state, but they're not the only ones to do it: Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix have a son named Indiana, as well.
INDIA HEMSWORTH
When Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky welcomed their first child together, they named her India, simply because they loved the sound.
"It was just a name we liked, I always kind of liked Indie or Indiana for a boy and she liked India," he told E!. "We sorta went, 'Oh well, whether it's a boy or girl that will decide.' It just seemed to fit."
IRELAND BALDWIN
Though the thought behind her name has never been exposed, Ireland's parents Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger both happen to have Irish roots.
ALABAMA JENNINGS
Four years into their relationship, Shooter Jennings and Drea de Matteo welcomed daughter Alabama, and while they never discussed her name, the actress did call her "the craziest thing we've ever done. I never knew it could be so much fun."
GEORGIA DANE
Perhaps mom Rebecca Gayheart's Southern upbringing — she was born in Kentucky — inspired her to name her second daughter (left) with husband Eric Dane after the Peach State.