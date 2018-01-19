Chicago West Is Hardly the First: See Other Celebrity Kids Named for Famous Places

BROOKLYN BECKHAM

One of the original celebrity kids with a city (or, borough) moniker, Brooklyn was long rumored to be named for the place in which parents David and Victoria Beckham conceived him. But in her book Learning to Fly, Victoria clarified the story, sharing that the name Brooke had been at the top of her list but she wanted something more "blokey" in case her son became a football star someday.

On Brooklyn, "I'd always like it as a place — it's very multi-cultural, very grounded," she wrote. "And it was only afterwards that I realized how appropriate it was because it was in New York that I found out I was pregnant and where David came after the World Cup."