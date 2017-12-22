They’re on the Nice List: Celeb Kids Who Met Santa Claus This Holiday Season
The cuteness that radiates off of these celebrity kids is enough to make any Scrooge smile this holiday season (less coal for everyone!)
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 19
FRANKIE & OLIVE KOPELMAN
Drew Barrymore took her daughters (with ex Will Kopelman) to meet the man in red on Dec. 22. “Just kicking it with Santa #goodtalk,” the actress captioned the adorable photo on Instagram, sharing the snap of Frankie, 3, sitting on her mom’s lap and Olive, 5, on Santa’s.
2 of 19
HENLEY HEHNER
"This is going to be the best #christmas ever. ...all because of one little girl," Married at First Sight star Jamie Otis Hehner wrote, captioning a pic of her daughter with husband Doug.
3 of 19
ALEX & JAX MAYNARD
Bachelor alum Renée Maynard's sons Alex, 16 months, and Jax, 3, clearly can't wait to get back to mama.
4 of 19
AVA MCLEAN
A.J. McLean's daughter Ava Jaymes, 5, is all about her photo with Santa, even somewhat matching the big guy in a white sweater with a red heart print.
"O N E W E E K !" McLean's wife Rochelle captioned the adorable shot, following it up with one of the couple's younger daughter Lyric Dean, 9 months, sporting reindeer antlers and a wide smile.
5 of 19
SAMUEL LOWE
Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe's son, 17 months, pouts while sitting on Santa's lap.
6 of 19
RICKI HENDRICK WITH GATLIN, JENNINGS AND GIBSON JOHNSON
"If I have any more kids Santa will have to get a bigger couch," Emily Maynard Johnson joked in the caption of a photo of Santa with daughter Ricki, 12, and sons Gatlin Avery, 4 weeks, Jennings Tyler, 2, and Gibson Kyle, 15 months.
Added the mother of four of her second youngest, "I don’t think Gibson was permanently scarred from this picture. Time will tell. :)"
7 of 19
CLEO SCHULMAN
"Santa's little HELP HER!" wrote dad Nev Schulman, captioning a less-than-thrilled snapshot of his 13-month-old daughter Cleo James.
8 of 19
RAFAEL, CARMEN AND LEONARDO BALDWIN
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin took their little ones to see Santa, which led to a less-than-picture-perfect family photo — but still cute nonetheless.
"This is us," wrote Hilaria on Instagram next to the adorable snap of herself, Alec and their kids Leonardo Ángel Charles, 15 months, Rafael Thomas, 2½, and Carmen Gabriela, 4.
9 of 19
JOLIE CAUSSIN
"Well, she didn't like Santa this year ... " wrote country crooner Jana Kramer of 22-month-old daughter Jolie Rae's hilarious photoshoot with the man in red.
10 of 19
KODAH DYRDEK
Rob Dyrdek and wife Bryiana joined their son Kodah Dash, 15 months, for a super-festive photo opp.
"The Holiday spirit kicks into over drive when you hit the mall for that family Christmas photo with Ol' St Nick," Dyrdek captioned the cute snap.
11 of 19
GUNNER PRATT
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's little one Gunner Stone, 11 weeks, rang in his first holiday season with a visit to Santa.
12 of 19
MARLOWE AND MAJOR MARTINO
"The second we got up to leave, Major started waving and blowing kisses at Santa, and Marlowe got chatty," Eva Amurri Martino wrote of her kids Major James, 14 months, and Marlowe Mae, 3.
"She kept wandering back to where he was sitting with some extremely useful anecdotes, such as the tattle-tale-ish 'Did you know my brother really slammed the door last night and almost pinched his fingers but he didn't but anyway it was pretty loud,' and the more mundane 'I have one pillow on my bed,' " added the star.
13 of 19
RYAN ROSENBERG
"The family that 'Santa's' together ... " wrote Haylie Duff, captioning a photo of herself, longtime love Matt Rosenberg and their daughter Ryan Ava Erhard, 2½.
14 of 19
HENLEY HEHNER
Married at First Sight alums Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner looked on as their 3-month-old daughter Henley Grace had a very cute meeting with Santa.
15 of 19
BATEL BITTON
Jenna Jameson was so impressed with her baby girl's demeanor during her photo op with Santa that she foresees plenty of shoots with the "Great Big Man in Red" before the holiday season comes to an end.
"I think we will be taking a few pictures with Santa before the holidays arrive 🎄," Jameson wrote alongside the adorable shot of Santa holding little Batel Lu, 8 months.
16 of 19
MEILANI AND GREYSON MATHEWS
While Jenni "JWoww" Farley's 3-year-old daughter Meilani Alexandra looked relaxed while sitting on Santa's lap, the Jersey Shore alum's son Greyson Valor, 19 months, wasn't as pleased.
17 of 19
ARIAH AND ADEN HOUSLEY
Tamera Mowry-Housley's husband Adam Housley joined their kids Ariah Talea, 2, and Aden John Tanner, 5, during a sweet family pic with the ultimate gift-giver.
18 of 19
EMERSON TOLBERT
Bachelor in Paradise's Tanner and Jade Roper Tolbert imagined what their daughter Emerson Avery was thinking during her meet-cute with Santa.
"So, before I explain, just exactly how much do you know already, Santa?" the new mom captioned the pic of her adorable 4-month-old.
19 of 19
ELIJAH NECE
Willa Ford and Ryan Nece's 14-month-old son Elijah Everett Mandel got animated during the family of three's sweet group pic.
See Also
More
More
The View's Sara Haines Welcomes a Baby Girl — Find Out the Sweet Inspiration Behind Her Name