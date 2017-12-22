They’re on the Nice List: Celeb Kids Who Met Santa Claus This Holiday Season

AVA MCLEAN

A.J. McLean's daughter Ava Jaymes, 5, is all about her photo with Santa, even somewhat matching the big guy in a white sweater with a red heart print.

"O N E W E E K !" McLean's wife Rochelle captioned the adorable shot, following it up with one of the couple's younger daughter Lyric Dean, 9 months, sporting reindeer antlers and a wide smile.