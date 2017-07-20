Babies
Hollywood's Little Mermaids! All the Celebrity Kids Who've Flaunted Their Fins
CARMEN BALDWIN
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's 3-year-old daughter is a total natural in front of the camera as she poses in her pink mermaid tail.
HARPER BURTKA-HARRIS
"The kids had their Halloween concert today. They wanted to go as the Queen of Mermaids and Captain Color Pants!," dad David Burtka tweeted about now 6-year-olds Harper and Gideon, his twins with husband Neil Patrick Harris. The scaly skirt seems to be a wardrobe stable for Harper, who also wore it to a special dance class last year.
MONROE CANNON
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's 6-year-old made her mermaid dreams come true in Saint-Tropez, France. "'I want to be a mermaid' #missmonroe #mermaid," Carey captioned the poolside photo on Instagram. Monroe has plenty of sea experience thanks to all the time she's been spending cruising on a yacht this summer with her mom and twin brother Moroccan.
LUNA STEPHENS
At just 13 weeks old, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna, now 1, was already dabbling in the mermaid life. Teigen showed off the crocheted costume on Snapchat, inspiring us all to get started on making similar ensembles in our own sizes.
NORTH WEST & PENELOPE DISICK
The young Kardashians might be the most dedicated mermaids around. They got to meet their first ocean-dweller last August while vacationing with the fam in St. Bart's – and they obviously dressed for the occasion. North, now 4, sported a shimmering green tail while cousin Penelope, now 5, opted for a pink look.
The twosome took their marine-loving lifestyle to a whole other level when they threw a joint mermaid-themed bash in June. The birthday girls debuted new starfish and seashell tops for the occasion and feasted on cakes decorated with their mer-likeness.