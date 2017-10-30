Pumpkins, Legos, MJ, Oh My! The Cutest Celebrity Kid Costumes This Halloween

Stars are getting their kids into the spirit of the season — and sharing the adorable results on Instagram

By

Posted on

More

1 of 22

Katherine Heigl/Instagram

JOSHUA KELLEY

as a mystery (mom Katherine Heigl will tell all on Halloween!), on Instagram.

2 of 22

Audrey Roloff/Instagram

EMBER ROLOFF

worn by mom Audrey in cat ears, on Instagram.

3 of 22

Busy Philipps/Instagram

BIRDIE SILVERSTEIN

as mom Busy Philipps, with friends as Skrillex and Evan Hansen, on Instagram.

4 of 22

Jurnee Bell/Instagram

HUNTER BELL

as Michael Jackson, with dad Josiah Bell as Marvin Gaye and mom Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Stevie Wonder, on Instagram.

5 of 22

Molly Sims/Instagram

BROOKS, SCARLETT & GREY STUBER

as skeletons, on mom Molly Sims' Instagram.

6 of 22

Hoda Kotb/Instagram

HALEY JOY KOTB

as a Jack-o'-Lantern, on Instagram.

7 of 22

Hilary Duff/Instagram

HILARY DUFF & LUCA COMRIE

as a bunny and a Lego, on Instagram.

8 of 22

Rachel Zoe/Instagram

SKYLER & KAIUS BERMAN

as Luke Skywalker and a Jedi Knight, on mom Rachel Zoe's Instagram.

9 of 22

Kimberly Stewart/Instagram

DELILAH DEL TORO

as a giraffe, on mom Kimberly Stewart's Instagram.

10 of 22

Ellen Pompeo/Instagram

ELLEN POMPEO & STELLA IVERY

as a cat and Audrey Hepburn, on Instagram.

11 of 22

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

JAMES, KIMBERLY, EMILIA, ANNABEL, OLIVIA & JOSHUA VAN DER BEEK

as a cowboy, princess, dark angel, vampires and skeleton at the Cybex by Jeremy Scott Cherub Halloween Launch Celebration in L.A. on Oct. 28.

12 of 22

LOL Surprise!

VIOLET NASH

as L.O.L. Surprise! Neon QT character, with mom Christina Milian.

13 of 22

Jeannie Gaffigan

THE GAFFIGAN FAMILY

as characters from the Austin Powers movies, on Instagram.

14 of 22

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

JULIAN & ROWAN FORM

as Eddie Munster and an astronaut (and with mom Jordana Brewster) at the GOOD+ Foundation's 2nd Annual Halloween Bash in Culver City, California, on Oct. 22.

15 of 22

Matthew Simmons/Getty Images

LUKE & KINGMAN DAVIS

as a skeleton and Groot (with dad Baron Davis) at the GOOD+ Foundation's 2nd Annual Halloween Bash in Culver City, California, on Oct. 22.

16 of 22

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

LUC & LOLA THOMAS

as Spider-Man and a "garden princess" (with dad Sean Patrick Thomas and mom Aonika Laurent) at the GOOD+ Foundation's 2nd Annual Halloween Bash in Culver City, California, on Oct. 22.

17 of 22

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

EMMETT & BEAU BROWER

as a cowboy and cowgirl (with dad Ned Brower and mom Sarah Jane Morris) at the GOOD+ Foundation's 2nd Annual Halloween Bash in Culver City, California, on Oct. 22.

18 of 22

James Van Der Beek/Instagram

THE VAN DER BEEK BROOD

in various costumes from @tutudumonde after the GOOD+ Foundation's 2nd Annual Halloween Bash in Culver City, California, on Oct. 22.

19 of 22

JB Lacroix/WireImage

FOSTER BARINHOLTZ

as a fairy (with mom Erica Hanson and dad Ike Barinholtz) at the GOOD+ Foundation's 2nd Annual Halloween Bash in Culver City, California, on Oct. 22.

20 of 22

Jamie Otis/Instagram

HENLEY HEHNER

as a pumpkin, with her cousin, on Mom Jamie Otis' Instagram.

21 of 22

Jaime King/Instagram

LEO & JAMES NEWMAN

with mom Jaime King and dad Kyle Newman as the Power Rangers, on Instagram.

22 of 22

Jenna Dewan Tatum/Instagram

EVERLY TATUM

as a fairy (right), on Mom Jenna Dewan-Tatum's Instagram story.

See Also

More

More