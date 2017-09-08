‘I Don’t Care’ and Other Ways Stars Have Responded to Gender Stereotyping of Their Kids

GWEN STEFANI

In a 2015 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the singer responded to questions on how she feels about her sons sometimes painting their nails or wearing tutus.

"It's one of those things where, it's not like I don't think about it, but they're used to being around me, and I'm always doing my hair, makeup, nails," she shared. "It's just normal for them. What I like to say is that being unique and original is what makes me happy, and I think that rubs off on them.

"My sons did nails just the other day, and the only reason was because their nails were so disgusting!" she added. "We really played 'Salon' and we did tiger stripe nails. I said to Kingston, 'Are you sure you wanna do pink, because you're gonna go to school tomorrow? Are you sure you're not gonna be embarrassed?' He said, 'No, I don't care; it's a cool color.'

"It's really important more than anything else to not be talked into something, to stand your ground and to be able to be strong about what you feel," the mom-of-three added. "I don't want them to try to be like everyone else, and at that age, everybody just wants to have the same shoes everybody else has, and I don't really like that. If they do want to, I'll support that as well. You just want them to be happy. It's a short life and it goes by so quick."