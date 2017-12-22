Decking the Halls! See Which Cute Celeb Kids Are Helping Their Parents Prep for the Holidays

WILLOW AND JAMESON HART

Santa (a.k.a. Willow Sage, 6½) and her elf helper — baby brother Jameson Moon, 1 this month — can't hide their grins as they pose for a cheery snap, which mom Pink shared on Instagram.

Little Jameson, who celebrates his birthday Dec. 26, recently started walking, with dad Carey Hart (a former motocross racer) hashtagging a related "war wound" photo, "#1stOfMany #RunsInTheFamily."