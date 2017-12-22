Decking the Halls! See Which Cute Celeb Kids Are Helping Their Parents Prep for the Holidays
Who needs elves when celebs like Sean and Catherine Giudici Lowe, Savannah Guthrie, Jack Osbourne and more have their own little Santa’s helpers
WILLOW AND JAMESON HART
Santa (a.k.a. Willow Sage, 6½) and her elf helper — baby brother Jameson Moon, 1 this month — can't hide their grins as they pose for a cheery snap, which mom Pink shared on Instagram.
Little Jameson, who celebrates his birthday Dec. 26, recently started walking, with dad Carey Hart (a former motocross racer) hashtagging a related "war wound" photo, "#1stOfMany #RunsInTheFamily."
2 of 20
VIVIAN AND BENJAMIN BRADY
"My biggest gift! #family #love 🎁 🎄❤️☃️," Gisele Bündchen captioned a sweet photo of her and Tom Brady's daughter Vivian Lake, 5, and son Benjamin Rein, 8, putting the finishing touches on a huge tree.
The siblings recently celebrated their birthdays days apart from each other, enjoying sweet social-media tributes from both of their parents.
3 of 20
VALE GUTHRIE FELDMAN
"Hug a Christmas tree," was the self-explanatory caption Savannah Guthrie used on a photo of daughter Vale, 3, embracing the pre-decorated seasonal plant.
Not pictured was Vale's little brother Charles "Charley" Max, who just celebrated his first birthday on Friday.
4 of 20
HENRY CASPE
Casey Wilson and husband David Caspe's younger son, 3-month-old Henry Bear, might be a couple of years away from being able to help trim the tree — but he sure is great at looking precious under it in the meantime.
"Oh what fun indeed," Wilson wrote alongside a festive snap of baby Henry resting on a Boppy Newborn Lounger, sporting a seasonable shirt.
5 of 20
JUSTICE ACKLES
When she's not tending to her 1-year-old twin siblings Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes, Justice Jay (a.k.a JJ) is caring for her Elf on the Shelf.
" 'Elfie' took a tumble from a high shelf and we had to carefully put him back with these special rubber gloves, making sure not to rub off the magic," Danneel Harris Ackles captioned a touching photo of her and husband Jensen Ackles' 4½-year-old helping mend the little elf.
"She was so delicate. I LOVE this time of year and all the magic moments. 🌲 #happyholidays," added the proud mom.
6 of 20
EVELYN AND MABEL WILLIS
The youngest two of Bruce Willis' five daughters — Evelyn Penn, 3½, and Mabel Ray, 5½ — helped their parents pick out this year's tree. And mom Emma Heming Willis used the opportunity to share some tips with her followers about how to keep real trees fresh.
"Try using a humidifier in the room to keep the room moist," read one of her six tips, which also included putting the tree into water right when you get home and adding sugar to the water.
7 of 20
ANDY AND PEARL OSBOURNE
Jack and Lisa Osbourne's little girls Andy Rose, 2½, and Pearl Clementine, 5½, are the cutest coordinating pair, wearing matching red Disney Princess-themed dresses and posing sweetly in front of a huge Christmas tree.
"Not sure how I got them to do this but I’m feeling it 🎀," Lisa — who's currently expecting the couple's third child — captioned the heartwarming post.
8 of 20
KODAH DYRDEK
Rod Dyrdek, pregnant wife Briyana and their 15-month-old son Kodah Dash are quite the elf family in a Dec. 1 snap the Rob & Big alum shared on Instagram.
"Christmas Season is officially on at the Dyrdek Family home," he wrote. "The Elf on the Shelf is watching!🎅🏼🎄🎁🎅🏼🎄🎅🏼🎁🎄🎅🏼🎁🎄"
9 of 20
SAMUEL LOWE
Samuel Thomas is enjoying his last Christmas as an only child — he'll be a big brother soon!
"Someone tell this kid life is hard and he shouldn’t be this happy all the time," dad Sean Lowe captioned an adorable shot of the 17-month-old flashing a wide-mouthed smile while posing in front of a lit-up Christmas tree.
The Bachelor alums Sean and Catherine Giudici Lowe are expecting their second child in May.
10 of 20
SEBASTIAN THOMAZ
Amber Rose couldn't resist having a little fun with her 4½-year-old son Sebastian Taylor, who's covered not in gift wrap but yellow "CRIME SCENE" tape, posing in front of a beautifully done-up tree.
"My Yummy Lil Pumpkin 🎃," the model and actress captioned the hilarious moment.
11 of 20
JOVAN JOVANOVIC
Two days before his baby sister Domenica Celine made her debut, 2-year-old Jovan Jr. took some time to help dad John Jovanovic trim the tree.
"Tree still needs major work - leave it to me to try to buy ornaments and lights on dec 1 when every store looks like it’s been ransacked," Daphne Oz (also mom to daughter Philomena Bijou, 3½) joked in the photo's caption.
12 of 20
CHARLIE ANNABLE
Dave and Odette Annable's 2-year-old daughter Charlie Mae already has a favorite Christmas character — and his name is Frosty.
"Love at first sight. All I have to do now is meet his parents. #daddysgirl," the actor joked in the caption of a photo he shared to Instagram, featuring Charlie staring in wonder at an outdoor lit-up snowman decoration.
13 of 20
ARLO, LILLIE AND STELLA COLEMAN
Arlo Gale, 7 months, Lillie Mae Louise, 21 months, and Stella June, 3, are all about the sibling love in this seasonal snapshot shared by Holly Williams.
"My Christmas muffins!" the daughter of Hank Williams Jr. captioned the cute moment, where her kids are dressed in matching Mickey Mouse pajamas.
"I was staring at old houses in the middle of nowhere (the usual) and had to stop at a random wal-mart for diapers and found these matching Mickey pj's 😍😍," she added.
14 of 20
EVERLY TATUM
Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum may not show their 4½-year-old daughter Everly's face on social media, but they're proud to show off her creativity.
"I spy a little elf 😍🎄," the mother of one wrote to accompany a snap of the little girl hard at work hanging ornaments.
15 of 20
BATEL BITTON
Jenna Jameson's 8-month-old daughter Batel Lu is the cutest holiday present her mom ever did see, flashing a sweet smile next to both a Christmas tree and menorah.
"My little star is growing leaps and bounds and I am just sitting here soaking it all in," Jameson captioned the adorable photo, listing off her daughter's latest milestones.
"The magic she's brought to my life is immeasurable," added the proud mom of Batel.
16 of 20
VIVIANNE AND ERIC DECKER
Vivianne Rose's spunky personality was front and center as she took the lead on helping mom Jessie James Decker and brother Eric Thomas, 2, decorate the family's Christmas tree.
"Decorating the tree this morning with the babies ... it's safe to say my daughter is me made over hahah #sassypants #lovemybabies #christmastree," wrote Jessie, who is currently expecting her third child, another son, with husband Eric Decker.
17 of 20
MCCOY PORTER
It was a solo decorating mission for McCoy Lee this year, with mom Kelsey Mayfield Porter sharing an adorable shot of her older child with husband Scott Porter adding to his own festive felt creation.
"I made him this felt tree with ornaments and presents last year," Kelsey explained of the 2½-year-old in the photo's caption.
"This year, he discovered that anything felt sticks to it, including all his felt food #bigboymccoy," added Kelsey, who welcomed daughter Clover Ash with Scott in August.
18 of 20
GIOVANNA AND LORENZO LAVALLE
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's mini-mes are hamming it up for the camera in a cute new sibling snap the mother of two shared to Instagram.
"Sissy is excited our elf came to Nanny's house. #HotMess #StarOurElf #WELOVECHRISTMAS," the Jersey Shore alum captioned the hilarious moment between Giovanna Marie, 3, and Lorenzo Dominic, 5.
19 of 20
RYDER ROBINSON AND BINGHAM BELLAMY
Kate Hudson's boys Bingham Hawn, 6, and Ryder Russell, 13, are playing nice — and have learned the key to a great photo is a bit of comedy.
"My kids interpretation of a 'nice pic' in front of the tree... #Earthing 🎄," Hudson captioned the hilarious snap of her sons miming sleep under a tree outdoors.
20 of 20
BRONX WENTZ AND MAXWELL JOHNSON
"Just 'Cuz #BX #MAXIDREW," Jessica Simpson captioned a sweet image of daughter Maxwell Drew, 5½, and her cousin — sister Ashlee Simpson Ross' son Bronx Mowgli, 9 — sharing a hug in front of the Christmas tree.
