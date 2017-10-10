This Fall's Cutest Pics of Celeb Kids at the Pumpkin Patch
October means lots of cute celeb Instas with hay and Halloween themes!
By Kate Hogan
Posted on
More
1 of 8
CARMEN, RAFAEL & LEO BALDWIN
"My [pumpkins]," Hilaria Baldwin captioned a pic of her three kiddos.
2 of 8
SEBASTIAN THOMAZ
It's "our favorite time of year," rapper Wiz Khalifa wrote of his time picking pumpkins with his son.
3 of 8
JACKSON ROLOFF
"I'd say Jackson's first weekend out at the patch was a success," Tori Roloff wrote of her son's trip to the family farm.
4 of 8
HARPER & HOLT SMITH
Tiffani Thiessen's "little loves" shared a moment in the pumpkin patch. "#siblings #thesetwo" she added to her snap.
5 of 8
KENZIE & HUTTON CAMERON
Continuing the pumpkin emoji trend: Beverley Mitchell. "Our pumpkins with pumpkins! #fallfun #familyadventures," she wrote on Instagram.
6 of 8
GAVIN GUESS
Marisa Miller helped her 5-year-old son hoist his fall find.
7 of 8
WYATT & ESME OLSEN
"Love this time of year," Sarah Wright Olsen wrote of pumpkin picking with her two children.
8 of 8
KNOX ALAN
"Pumpkin patching it through this #sundayfunday," Amanda Righetti captioned her sweet selfie.
See Also
More
More
Mark and Julie Steines’ Daughter Parker Was Born After Emergency C-Section: The Scary Reason She Came a Month Early
Jessie James Decker's Realest Mommy Moments
Is This the Best Pregnancy Pillow Ever? (Bonus: It’s on Sale – But Only for a Limited Time!)
Hatchimals Are Back – with a New ‘Surprise!’ Here’s Where to Get One in Time for the Holiday Season
'Circle of Life!' Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Share The Lion King-Inspired Video from 'Last Moments' of Pregnancy