This Fall's Cutest Pics of Celeb Kids at the Pumpkin Patch

October means lots of cute celeb Instas with hay and Halloween themes!

Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

CARMEN, RAFAEL & LEO BALDWIN

"My [pumpkins]," Hilaria Baldwin captioned a pic of her three kiddos

SEBASTIAN THOMAZ

It's "our favorite time of year," rapper Wiz Khalifa wrote of his time picking pumpkins with his son.

Tori Roloff/Instagram

JACKSON ROLOFF

"I'd say Jackson's first weekend out at the patch was a success," Tori Roloff wrote of her son's trip to the family farm. 

Tiffani Thiessen/Instagram

HARPER & HOLT SMITH

Tiffani Thiessen's "little loves" shared a moment in the pumpkin patch. "#siblings #thesetwo" she added to her snap.

Beverley Mitchell/Instagram

KENZIE & HUTTON CAMERON

Continuing the pumpkin emoji trend: Beverley Mitchell. "Our pumpkins with pumpkins! #fallfun #familyadventures," she wrote on Instagram. 

Marisa Miller/Instagram

GAVIN GUESS

Marisa Miller helped her 5-year-old son hoist his fall find

Sarah Wright Olsen/Instagram

WYATT & ESME OLSEN

"Love this time of year," Sarah Wright Olsen wrote of pumpkin picking with her two children. 

Amanda Righetti/Instagram

KNOX ALAN

"Pumpkin patching it through this #sundayfunday," Amanda Righetti captioned her sweet selfie.

