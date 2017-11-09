Tony Bennett, Susan Sarandon & More of Hollywood's Cutest Celebrity Grandparents

Babies

The NBC Nightly News anchor is officially a grandfather! In September 2017, Holt's son, Stefan, welcomed his own son, Henry. "The big story happened just after @NBCNightlyNews last night," the anchor tweeted, announcing the Holt family's newest member. "Meeting our new grandson Henry. Welcome little man!"

2 of 10

Liv Tyler/Instagram

STEVEN TYLER

The musician proved he's a doting grandpa during a bottle-feeding sesh with his then-8-month-old granddaughter Lula Rose, his daughter Liv's baby. Steven is quite the hands-on grandfather: the Aerosmith frontman was actually the one to cut 2-year-old grandson Sailor's umbilical cord in the delivery room. In a 2015 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Liv said of Steven, "We don't always see him that often, but when we do, it's like this magical wizard comes to the house."

3 of 10

Eva Amurri Martino Instagram

SUSAN SARANDON

Pictured with daughter Eva Amurri Martino and grandkids Marlowe and Major, Sarandon can't help but smile — and who can blame her? But don't call her "grandma" — she opts for a sweeter moniker. "I borrowed this name from a very dear friend of mine who's from the South, and his grandma was 'Honey,' " she said.

4 of 10

Kim Kardashian Instagram

KRIS JENNER

Quite possibly the most glamorous grandmother there is, Jenner has six grandkids: Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick; North and Saint West; and Dream Kardashian. She will soon be adding three more grandkids to her brood when daughters Kim, Khloé and Kylie welcome their children in the months ahead.

5 of 10

Goldie Hawn Instagram

GOLDIE HAWN

The actress had a twinning moment with Rio — son Oliver Hudson's daughter — at the 4-year-old's pre-school graduation in June 2017. Hawn also serves as grandma to her son's two other children and daughter Kate Hudson's sons, Ryder and Bingham.

6 of 10

Tony Bennett/Twitter

TONY BENNETT

The legendary singer welcomed a grandson in September 2017, and shared a cute photo with his fans from the cuddly meeting. "Welcoming my new grandson… born this weekend!" wrote Bennett. The iconic performer has four children: Antonia, Dae, Danny and Joanna.

7 of 10

Marie Osmond Instagram

MARIE OSMOND

Osmond celebrated Mother's Day the only way she knows how: with two of her eight kids and their own children. "I had an amazing #MothersDay yesterday with my two beautiful daughters who are also both incredible mothers!" she wrote in May 2017.

8 of 10

Martha Stewart Instagram

MARTHA STEWART

It was "bring your grandkids to work day" for the lifestyle guru, who shared her best tips with her two grandchildren, Jude and Truman. "The little girl is a genius speaking Spanish and English [and] she's going into Mandarin now," Stewart proudly told PEOPLE of the precocious kids in 2014. "And the little boy is very good in Spanish — very fluent!"

9 of 10

Lisa Osbourne Instagram

SHARON & OZZY OSBOURNE

Terrific trio! The stars hung with granddaughter Pearl — their son Jack's first child — on Halloween for a candy feast.

10 of 10

Jane Seymour Instagram

JANE SEYMOUR

The former Bond Girl slipped into a Care Bear-inspired onesie to match with granddaughter Willa.

