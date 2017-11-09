Tony Bennett, Susan Sarandon & More of Hollywood's Cutest Celebrity Grandparents

STEVEN TYLER

The musician proved he's a doting grandpa during a bottle-feeding sesh with his then-8-month-old granddaughter Lula Rose, his daughter Liv's baby. Steven is quite the hands-on grandfather: the Aerosmith frontman was actually the one to cut 2-year-old grandson Sailor's umbilical cord in the delivery room. In a 2015 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Liv said of Steven, "We don't always see him that often, but when we do, it's like this magical wizard comes to the house."