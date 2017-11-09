Tony Bennett, Susan Sarandon & More of Hollywood's Cutest Celebrity Grandparents

Babies
LESTER HOLT
The NBC Nightly News anchor is officially a grandfather! In September 2017, Holt's son, Stefan, welcomed his own son, Henry. "The big story happened just after @NBCNightlyNews last night," the anchor tweeted, announcing the Holt family's newest member. "Meeting our new grandson Henry. Welcome little man!"
STEVEN TYLER
The musician proved he's a doting grandpa during a bottle-feeding sesh with his then-8-month-old granddaughter Lula Rose, his daughter Liv's baby. Steven is quite the hands-on grandfather: the Aerosmith frontman was actually the one to cut 2-year-old grandson Sailor's umbilical cord in the delivery room. In a 2015 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Liv said of Steven, "We don't always see him that often, but when we do, it's like this magical wizard comes to the house."
SUSAN SARANDON
Pictured with daughter Eva Amurri Martino and grandkids Marlowe and Major, Sarandon can't help but smile — and who can blame her? But don't call her "grandma" — she opts for a sweeter moniker. "I borrowed this name from a very dear friend of mine who's from the South, and his grandma was 'Honey,' " she said.
KRIS JENNER
Quite possibly the most glamorous grandmother there is, Jenner has six grandkids: Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick; North and Saint West; and Dream Kardashian. She will soon be adding three more grandkids to her brood when daughters Kim, Khloé and Kylie welcome their children in the months ahead.
GOLDIE HAWN
The actress had a twinning moment with Rio — son Oliver Hudson's daughter — at the 4-year-old's pre-school graduation in June 2017. Hawn also serves as grandma to her son's two other children and daughter Kate Hudson's sons, Ryder and Bingham.
TONY BENNETT
The legendary singer welcomed a grandson in September 2017, and shared a cute photo with his fans from the cuddly meeting. "Welcoming my new grandson… born this weekend!" wrote Bennett. The iconic performer has four children: Antonia, Dae, Danny and Joanna.
MARIE OSMOND
Osmond celebrated Mother's Day the only way she knows how: with two of her eight kids and their own children. "I had an amazing #MothersDay yesterday with my two beautiful daughters who are also both incredible mothers!" she wrote in May 2017.
MARTHA STEWART
It was "bring your grandkids to work day" for the lifestyle guru, who shared her best tips with her two grandchildren, Jude and Truman. "The little girl is a genius speaking Spanish and English [and] she's going into Mandarin now," Stewart proudly told PEOPLE of the precocious kids in 2014. "And the little boy is very good in Spanish — very fluent!"
SHARON & OZZY OSBOURNE
Terrific trio! The stars hung with granddaughter Pearl — their son Jack's first child — on Halloween for a candy feast.
JANE SEYMOUR
The former Bond Girl slipped into a Care Bear-inspired onesie to match with granddaughter Willa.
