15 Father-Son Pairs That Are Total Look-Alikes

These famous duos share a lot more than just their names

By @lydsprice

Updated

More

1 of 15

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

SEAN & HOPPER PENN 

Sean's 23-year-old son with Robin Wright — pictured here with sister Dylan — is the actor's literal twin.

2 of 15

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

DAMON & DAMON WAYANS JR. 

They share a name and almost share a face. 

3 of 15

Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

SEAN & PIERCE BROSNAN

The 33 year old was lucky enough to inherit his father's James Bond-worthy looks. 

4 of 15

Kevin Mazur/VF17/WireImage

JAMES & MICK JAGGER 

James, 31, definitely resembles a younger version of the Rolling Stones frontman. 

5 of 15

 

JAMES & JACK MARSDEN 

We were seeing double on the 2017 SAG Awards red carpet when Marsden arrived with his 15-year-old son. The dapper teen looked just like a younger version of his dad — except for the platinum blonde hair, that is! 

6 of 15

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe/Getty

TOM BRADY & JACK MOYNAHAN 

The Patriots quarterback had us seeing double when he brought 9-year-old son Jack to the Best Buddies Football Challenge in Massachusetts. 

7 of 15

Mark Consuelos/Instagram

MICHAEL & MARK CONSUELOS 

"My mini me is now major me," the star wrote on Instagram about his 19-year-old doppelgänger. 

8 of 15

Araya Diaz/WireImage

O'SHEA JACKSON JR. & ICE CUBE 

Jackson Jr. looks so much like his rapper father that he played the much-younger Cube in the 2015 N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton

9 of 15

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

CLINT & SCOTT EASTWOOD

The actor played up his resemblance to his famous father by dressing as his iconic spaghetti Western character The Man with No Name for Halloween. 

10 of 15

Getty (2)

DEACON & RYAN PHILLIPPE 

There's no doubt that Phillippe's 13-year-old son with ex Reese Witherspoon got it from his papa. 

11 of 15

Getty

RAY & JACK NICHOLSON

The now-24-year-old is the spitting image of his legendary father's younger self. 

12 of 15

 

BRYCE, LEBRON & LEBRON JAMES JR. 

The NBA star's sons, Bryce, 9 (left), and especially Lebron James Jr., 12 (right), are growing into their father's likeness. 

13 of 15

Tom Meinelt/Splash News Online

JON BON JOVI & JESSE BONGIOVI 

Jesse, 21, has inherited both his rocker dad's flowing hair and charismatic toothy grin. 

14 of 15

Dave J Hogan/Getty

BROOKLYN, ROMEO, CRUZ & DAVID BECKHAM 

Each of Beckham's boys, who are now 17, 14 and 11, respectively, look like the soccer star in their own way. (And they're all equally adept at giving good face, apparently.)

15 of 15

Mark Sagliocco/Filmmagic

ROCCO & GUY RITCHIE 

The 16-year-old son of Ritchie and Madonna, who is pictured here with stepmom Jacqui Ainsley and brother David Banda Mwale Ciccone Ritchie, 11, favors his filmmaker dad in his sweet visage. 

See Also

More

More