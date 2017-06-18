15 Father-Son Pairs That Are Total Look-Alikes
These famous duos share a lot more than just their names
1 of 15
SEAN & HOPPER PENN
Sean's 23-year-old son with Robin Wright — pictured here with sister Dylan — is the actor's literal twin.
2 of 15
DAMON & DAMON WAYANS JR.
They share a name and almost share a face.
3 of 15
SEAN & PIERCE BROSNAN
The 33 year old was lucky enough to inherit his father's James Bond-worthy looks.
4 of 15
JAMES & MICK JAGGER
James, 31, definitely resembles a younger version of the Rolling Stones frontman.
5 of 15
JAMES & JACK MARSDEN
We were seeing double on the 2017 SAG Awards red carpet when Marsden arrived with his 15-year-old son. The dapper teen looked just like a younger version of his dad — except for the platinum blonde hair, that is!
6 of 15
TOM BRADY & JACK MOYNAHAN
The Patriots quarterback had us seeing double when he brought 9-year-old son Jack to the Best Buddies Football Challenge in Massachusetts.
7 of 15
MICHAEL & MARK CONSUELOS
"My mini me is now major me," the star wrote on Instagram about his 19-year-old doppelgänger.
8 of 15
O'SHEA JACKSON JR. & ICE CUBE
Jackson Jr. looks so much like his rapper father that he played the much-younger Cube in the 2015 N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton.
9 of 15
CLINT & SCOTT EASTWOOD
The actor played up his resemblance to his famous father by dressing as his iconic spaghetti Western character The Man with No Name for Halloween.
10 of 15
DEACON & RYAN PHILLIPPE
There's no doubt that Phillippe's 13-year-old son with ex Reese Witherspoon got it from his papa.
11 of 15
RAY & JACK NICHOLSON
The now-24-year-old is the spitting image of his legendary father's younger self.
12 of 15
BRYCE, LEBRON & LEBRON JAMES JR.
The NBA star's sons, Bryce, 9 (left), and especially Lebron James Jr., 12 (right), are growing into their father's likeness.
13 of 15
JON BON JOVI & JESSE BONGIOVI
Jesse, 21, has inherited both his rocker dad's flowing hair and charismatic toothy grin.
14 of 15
BROOKLYN, ROMEO, CRUZ & DAVID BECKHAM
Each of Beckham's boys, who are now 17, 14 and 11, respectively, look like the soccer star in their own way. (And they're all equally adept at giving good face, apparently.)
15 of 15
ROCCO & GUY RITCHIE
The 16-year-old son of Ritchie and Madonna, who is pictured here with stepmom Jacqui Ainsley and brother David Banda Mwale Ciccone Ritchie, 11, favors his filmmaker dad in his sweet visage.
