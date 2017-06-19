Happy Father’s Day! See How Alec Baldwin, David Beckham and More Celebrated with Their Cute Kiddos

Between outings with family, relaxing sessions at home and sweet social media posts from their loved ones, Father’s Day 2017 was one for the celeb-dad books.
Among the famous fathers who received heartfelt shout-outs? David Beckham, Adam Levine, Michael Phelps and Nick Lachey, whose wife Vanessa posted a too-adorable snap of the singer planting a kiss on the couple’s 5-month-old son Phoenix Robert while older siblings Brooklyn Elisabeth, 2, and Camden John, 4½, share a smooch of their own.
“I’ve said it before… you are the reason for EVERYTHING good in my life. But also, you are ‘our’ EVERYTHING!” Vanessa wrote in the caption. “Thank You for your unconditional magical Love! 💖 We LOVE You to the moon and back and back again! Happy Father’s Day, Daddy!!!”
From the deep and introspective to the silly and fun, here are some of the best celeb social-media posts from this Father’s Day.
Big Father's Day smile as I'm leaving the house to go to work and my baby comes running to me saying, "up up" to sit on my shoulders. As busy and complex as my life is, these simple core moments with my ohana will always be my anchor for balance and gratitude. Trying to get her to smile but she's too fascinated by the "beauty" aka huge circumference of my bald head. #ToFathers 🍻
To all the dads out there, including mine, who selflessly give their time and love to their families, I appreciate and salute you. And to my beloved husband, my adventure companion, my road dog, who works tirelessly for THIS family and gives of himself energetically and spiritually every day, I am eternally grateful for you and your love. As Silas likes to say, "you are so much cool." I love you to the moon and back. Your adoring wife, Me
Happy Fathers' Day from Daddy, Harper, Gideon and Papa. Being a parent is the single most challenging thing I've ever done/continue to do, but it's also far and away the greatest joy in my life. It has given me purpose, taught me patience, and expanded my heart. Thanks, @dbelicious, for taking the journey of two lifetimes with me. #grateful
Happy Father's Day my love @stephencurry30 . You inspire, encourage, love and uplift our girls every single day! I couldn't have asked for a better dada for our little girls. We are so blessed to have you as the head of our home, center of our world, and keeper of our hearts. There is no one like you. We love you so much my darling. Blessed beyond words. 😍😍😍
Never been broken more wide open than when I became a father. Never been more vulnerable, more tired, more overwhelmed… and never been happier 😍 Happy Father's Day to all the men out there blessed enough to be called Dad. And to all the hopeful & expectant fathers out there… may the force be with you. You'll expand in ways you never thought possible, and it's the f*cking best. #happyfathersday #sleepwhenyoucan
I took this photo right after John won his Tony a couple weeks ago. In all our time together (11ish years!!?!?) I cannot believe how much he has grown as a man and a husband. To see him go from big goals to big ideas to big wins and the love of so many makes me so so happy. 10 years ago, I didn't think he could get better, then I got to see him as a father. I don't know how or why Luna, my family and I got so lucky in this life but I will stop questioning and just be grateful. I love you so much, John. Happy Father's Day.
Happy Father's Day to the most amazing husband/daddy in the world. You are selfless… you work SO hard… and you always make everyone around you feel special and loved! I love you so much my angel. You are my everything. I am so happy I get to do life with you. 😍😍😍 #TeamJesus #808 #IslandLife 🌴☀️🍍 #fathersday
For years, I searched for someone with whom I could create a life. Someone who could make me laugh and smile, protect me from pain, support my dreams, keep me safe, be my best friend, inspire me to be my best self, explore the world, and help me create a lifetime of treasured memories. When I met @ryansutter, I knew I had found that but what I didn't know at the time was that he would also be all of this, and more, to the beautiful blessings we made out of our love. They are lucky to call you "daddy" and I am lucky to have you by my side on this crazy roller coaster we call parenthood. Happy Father's Day, babe. I love you and if there is anything I know in this world, it's that our children do too. #happyfathersday #grateful
Our heart. Our ride-or-die, protector, encourager, gangster-rappin', soccer-playin', number one Dada!! We love you so so so much. Thank you for being all I ever wished for in the father of my children and then some. I'm so lucky. Family complete!! 😍❤️🙏🏼🙌🏻☺️😚 #HappilyEvaAfter #HappyFathersDay #SuperDad #BestDadAward
The master at work. To my lover, my partner, my baby daddy, my bf and the man who makes me lmfao everyday. Paul, you can fire a mean steak on the grill and also remember how to make your mom a Pimm's cocktail. You always manage to fix the appleTv, you help with math homework, you make the best pb&j's and you're my human encyclopedia. You're gorgeous, you have a British accent and you love our children more than life. And… you put me in all your movies!That's awesome. You rock. I love you baby. #happyfathersday #ladiary❤️❤️❤️
It's like too long and cheesy and, believe it or not, I do like to keep somethings just between us. But he wins. At everything really but at being a father… he broke every stereotype I grew up with. He's the best dad I've ever known. I thank God everyday that he's here with us. Feliz Día del Padre guero. Uno mas?😜😜😜😜🐥🐥🐥
A duo who are the epitome of #coparentinggoals? Former engaged couple Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, who reunited at Disneyland with their 7-month-daughter Dream Renée to celebrate Kardashian’s first Father’s Day.
“Thank You @disneyland for the best first Father’s Day trip with my baby,” he captioned an image of his daughter donning a Minnie Mouse hat on Instagram.