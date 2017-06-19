Happy Father’s Day! See How Alec Baldwin, David Beckham and More Celebrated with Their Cute Kiddos

Between outings with family, relaxing sessions at home and sweet social media posts from their loved ones, Father’s Day 2017 was one for the celeb-dad books.

Among the famous fathers who received heartfelt shout-outs? David Beckham, Adam Levine, Michael Phelps and Nick Lachey, whose wife Vanessa posted a too-adorable snap of the singer planting a kiss on the couple’s 5-month-old son Phoenix Robert while older siblings Brooklyn Elisabeth, 2, and Camden John, 4½, share a smooch of their own.

“I’ve said it before… you are the reason for EVERYTHING good in my life. But also, you are ‘our’ EVERYTHING!” Vanessa wrote in the caption. “Thank You for your unconditional magical Love! 💖 We LOVE You to the moon and back and back again! Happy Father’s Day, Daddy!!!”

From the deep and introspective to the silly and fun, here are some of the best celeb social-media posts from this Father’s Day.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Happy Father’s Day to Some of Our Favorite Dads!

These 2 angels… The greatest gift I've ever known. And, the reason I won't EVER STOP! Happy Fathers Day to all the Dads out there! Hope you are enjoying! #Howearlyistooearlyforafathersdaybeer A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

Happy first Father's Day, you are EVERYTHING to us. I'm so proud of the kind of dad and husband you are. I can't do life without you!!! Luckiest girls alive 👨‍👩‍👧 A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

The best daddy in the world!!! We all love u so,so much 💕💕💕 X kisses from us all x 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

Happy Father's Day to all the amazing men out there! @prattprattpratt Father's Day 2 years ago -great memories pic.twitter.com/gduL7xi8tM — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) June 18, 2017

To all the generations of fathers out there, #happyfathersday #loveyoudad A post shared by Nick Lachey (@nicklachey) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

Happy Father's Day to the dad of these two silly gals. We ❤️ you A post shared by Lisa Osbourne (@mrslisao) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Thankful for this baby daddy of mine who loves me and Willa Gray so well. We are beyond blessed God gave us you, honey💛 Happy first Father's Day cutie! You're our favorite 😘😘 we love you😍 A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:24am PDT

RELATED GALLERY: 20 Photos of Hot Guys with Babies Guaranteed to Make You Swoon

Happy Fathers Day @m_phelps00 I couldn't have asked for a better partner to build a family with. Watching you be a daddy to Boomer, Juno & Legend puts a smile on my face everyday 😍 My heart is filled with love and happiness…thank you ❤️ A post shared by Nicole Michele Phelps (@mrs.nicolephelps) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

Happy Father's Day to my husband, my father and all the men I've ever tortured with my daddy issues. A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets2) on Jun 17, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads out there in the world! Missing @laur_akins and Willa today! See y'all tomorrow🙌🏼 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Happy Father's Day to an amazing father! Xoxo A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

Happy Father's Day @cutter_dykstra . To the man that always puts us first and gives mommy breaks all the time. We hit the jackpot with you! A post shared by Jamie Lynn Sigler (@jamielynnsigler) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

Grateful for the man who has made me a mommy 5 times!#happyfathersday @imdeanmcdermott You are an incredible father! My #babydaddy #papabear #blessed @monarchbresort A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

Happy Father's Day @joshduhamel!! I Love You Daddy!! #firstschoolpicture #londontime 🏅🏅 A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Jun 17, 2017 at 10:05pm PDT

What a blessed Fathers Day! @roselyn_sanchez had this photo done for me. So excited to share the news! No better gift! #SebiandBaby A post shared by Eric Winter (@ebwinter) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

Loved our recent visit to @ltmuseum & watching Marc be the great dad he is every day. Happy #FathersDay to all dads! pic.twitter.com/FChAi0uOgE — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 18, 2017

My Dearest Mr.Weatherspoon, I am SO proud of you for so many reasons, and one of them being the amazing Father you are to our son! He admires and loves you so much, as do I! #happyfathersday ❤WEAREBLESSED❤ A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

RELATED GALLERY: 15 Father-Son Pairs That Are Total Look-Alikes

Happy Fathers Day 💙 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

Happy Fathers Day! Thank you for being such a good dad to our babies! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Happy Father's Day to every Dad out there. Hoping that your company brings you as much joy as my family brings me. Breakfast in bed from @kiwiporter, puppy dog eyes from Truffle, and giggles with #BigBoyMcCoy ?? I'm the luckiest Dad around. A post shared by skittishkid (@skittishkid) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

Happy Father's Day to our dada and all the other dadas out there 💖💜❤️💙 #Baldwinitos A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

Baby girl… #FathersDay #DadAndGia A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:46pm PDT

Father & son… #HappyFathersDay A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

RELATED GALLERY: Look Who’s on Diaper Duty! 10 Hot Celebs Who Became Dads This Year

Successfully surprised John with a secret trip to see him in Boston 🙂 gift level 10/10 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 19, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

So glad it is YOU we have created this family with @lucasakoskin FELIZ DIA PAPA 🌈❤️ and happy day to all the daddies out there who rock their children's and wife's world #papa #best #joy #silly #love #kind A post shared by Leonor Varela (@la_leovarela) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:20pm PDT

Enjoying a salty Father's Day on Fire Island. Church, brunch and sandy fun. Thank you hunny for being the most amazing father to our crazy boys! I am so blessed that God put you in my path so that we could blaze a future together! #fathergoals And a great day to all the Daddy's out there!! A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

Daddy …You're our EVERYTHING..We 💙YOU too the moon and back and all the way to the Stars!!!! 💙🌈💋😇#daddyday A post shared by Molly Sims (@mollybsims) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

To all the amazing daddies out there that love their kids unconditionally like my mommy's daddy and my daddy, too…HAPPY FATHER'S DAY! -York💛 A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Thx @audi for making me feel like Cinderella for Father's Day! My dream car!! Boz loves his Audi too!!!! #audipartner #audisport A post shared by Scout Masterson (@scoutmasterson) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:43pm PDT

Happy 1st Father's Day Liam.. You are the most amazing daddy and the best example for our son. The way he looks at you says it all. Your relationship melts my heart. You are the centre of his world & We adore you 🐻🌎💙 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

You You You… Forever You. Thank you for being the best father in the world for your sons. — Tu Tu Tu … Siempre serás tu. Gracias por ser el mejor padre del mundo para tus hijos. #ourfatherourhero #happyfathersday #felizdiadelpadre A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

FROM PEN: People at the White House: The Final Interview with The Obamas

‪Happy #FathersDay @BarackObama. Our daughters may be older and taller now, but they’ll always be your little girls. We love you.‬ A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

Happy Father's Day to the most amazing dad Shai could ever hope for. We love you and are grateful for you every day. A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

Happy Father's Day @gramoscopemusic – we are the luckiest ladies around💗 #fathersday #happyfathersday #dadofgirls #gramoscopemusic #elliotteandolive A post shared by Marla Sokoloff (@realmarlasok) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

Happy Fathers Day Dada. 💙 We love you. A post shared by Christine Lakin (@yolakin) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

Nothing has filled me with more joy than being Zoë and Blake's father. I don't need a 'day'. Being your dad has given my life true meaning. #fathersday A post shared by Kevin Zegers (@kevinzegers1984) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

RELATED: Madonna Wishes Herself a Happy Father’s Day Because “I’m the Mommy and the Daddy”

#happyfathersday angel man. ❤️❤️❤️ #sweetestdaddy A post shared by Alanis Morissette (@alanis) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:07pm PDT

And this amazing dad!!! He is such a wonderful dad and I can't be more thankful! He makes me a better mom and cares for us both so well! Happy Father's Day love!!! A post shared by Bethany Hamilton (@bethanyhamilton) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

Happy Father's Day to this guy right here. I'm so blessed to be able to have such a loving & caring father to my beautiful children. I'm proud of you everyday for how you raise our children & respect you beyond words for being such a hands on Dad. 👌🏽 @jlavalle5 A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

Happy Father's Day to this incredible man ♥️♥️♥️ he will do anything to put a smile on our children's face 😍😍😍 @rogermathewsnj you are the Best ♥️ A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

Happy Father's Day to our awesome snuggler, hilarious impersonator, belly nummer, silly bed time story teller fantastical father! We voted and have decided we've got the worlds #1dad! We love you the most @joshbkelley!! #fathersday2017 A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

To the best dad and husband I know. You have truly found your calling. Tom, Shep and Odette are so lucky to have you as their dad, and I am so lucky as your wife. We make a great team. Love you to the moon and back @jaredpadalecki! 🌙✨💑💘 #FathersDay A post shared by Genevieve Padalecki (@nowandgen) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

To our family you are the World! Happy Fathers Day my ❤️! @alejandromonteverde77 A post shared by Ali landry (@alilandry) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT

Happy First Father's Day to this goofball ❤️ I hope Samuel grows up to be exactly like his daddy. A post shared by Catherine (Giudici) Lowe (@catherinegiudici) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

RELATED: See All the Stars’ Father’s Day Moments — from Golf to the Great Wall

Happy Fathers Day Jensen! Our children are the most blessed little beings in the whole wide world to have a Daddy as great as you! You are the perfect man inside and out. #bestdadever #raisedright #dadlife ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by @danneelackles512 on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

@_jprosenbaum A post shared by Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum (@ashleylynnrosenbaum) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

All I wanted for Father's Day was for my son to do his best impression of Wattie from the Exploited. A post shared by @sethmeyers on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

There is nothing better than being with you. We miss you and love you so much! Happy Father's day!! ❤️❤️❤️Não há nada melhor do que estarmos com você. Estamos com saudades e te amamos muitos! #felizdiadospais A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

My Hero,My king,My daddy! Happy Fathers Day.. A post shared by ChanelNicole (@babychanelnicole) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

Happy Father's Day. ❤️ 💙💛💜💚 A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

Happy Father's Day and CONGRATS to the newest TENNESSEE @titans @edeck87 !! We love you daddy and so excited for the new chapter!! #homesweethome A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Jun 18, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

Happy Fathers day to my love & best friend! Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts in the world. These four incredible beings & for your support, friendship & love for over 20 years ❤️ A post shared by Soleil Moonfrye (@moonfrye) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

RELATED: “We Love You”: Michelle Obama Shares Vintage Image of Barack and Daughters on Father’s Day

Happiest Fathers Day to my everything 💘@rbermanus. You are the most magical man who gave me two magical boys and continue to be the most extraordinary husband and father every single day. You are my love and my life ❤️. #soulmates #lifedates #25yearslater xoRZ A post shared by Rachel Zoe (@rachelzoe) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:40am PDT

Happy Father's Day!!! No words to describe… Feliz dia dos Pais…sem palavras! A post shared by Camila Alves (@iamcamilaalves) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

There are some men that are destined for fatherhood. He sure was one of them. We adore you! ❤️ Happy Father's Day to all! 💞🙏🏽 #fatherofgirls #dadsrule A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

We may not have the perfect fairytale love story but what is perfect between us is our little girl. Happy Father's day to Jolie's daddy. There's one thing we can for sure always agree on… you're an amazing father and she's so lucky to have you. A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

Raising strong, smart, confident girls since 2006. #fathersday A post shared by Kellie Martin (@thekelliemartin) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

Happy Father's Day @liorbitt ❤️ you are such a great Daddy to our little girl, you've shown me how great a man can be. I know your sons agree! I love you more than you know 😍 A post shared by Jenna Jameson (@jennacantlose) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

RELATED: 11 Celeb Dads Who Look Smoking Hot While Doing Very Ordinary Things

Being Vera's dad is the best thing in the whole world!! A post shared by Eric Bilitch (@ericbilitch) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

#happyfathersday #felizdiadelpadre #joyeusefetedesperes A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Jun 18, 2017 at 5:44am PDT

Dad Salon open for business! #diycharcoalmask #fathersday A post shared by Rebecca Romijn (@rebeccaromijn) on Jun 17, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

Happy father's day daddy, we love you!! – Rocky & RoeRoe @nickcannon #HappyFathersDay A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

Thank You @disneyland for the best first Father's Day trip with my baby 🙌💙💙 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jun 18, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

Happy Fathers Day @robKardashian 💙 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

A duo who are the epitome of #coparentinggoals? Former engaged couple Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, who reunited at Disneyland with their 7-month-daughter Dream Renée to celebrate Kardashian’s first Father’s Day.

“Thank You @disneyland for the best first Father’s Day trip with my baby,” he captioned an image of his daughter donning a Minnie Mouse hat on Instagram.