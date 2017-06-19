People

Happy Father’s Day! See How Alec Baldwin, David Beckham and More Celebrated with Their Cute Kiddos

By @wordswithjen

Posted on

Source: David Beckham/Instagram

Between outings with family, relaxing sessions at home and sweet social media posts from their loved ones, Father’s Day 2017 was one for the celeb-dad books.

Among the famous fathers who received heartfelt shout-outs? David BeckhamAdam Levine, Michael Phelps and Nick Lachey, whose wife Vanessa posted a too-adorable snap of the singer planting a kiss on the couple’s 5-month-old son Phoenix Robert while older siblings Brooklyn Elisabeth, 2, and Camden John, 4½, share a smooch of their own.

“I’ve said it before… you are the reason for EVERYTHING good in my life. But also, you are ‘our’ EVERYTHING!” Vanessa wrote in the caption. “Thank You for your unconditional magical Love! 💖 We LOVE You to the moon and back and back again! Happy Father’s Day, Daddy!!!”

From the deep and introspective to the silly and fun, here are some of the best celeb social-media posts from this Father’s Day.

The best daddy in the world!!! We all love u so,so much 💕💕💕 X kisses from us all x 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

To all the generations of fathers out there, #happyfathersday #loveyoudad

A post shared by Nick Lachey (@nicklachey) on

Happy Father's Day to the dad of these two silly gals. We ❤️ you

A post shared by Lisa Osbourne (@mrslisao) on

Happy Father's Day to my husband, my father and all the men I've ever tortured with my daddy issues.

A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets2) on

Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads out there in the world! Missing @laur_akins and Willa today! See y'all tomorrow🙌🏼

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on

Happy Father's Day to an amazing father! Xoxo

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on

Happy Father's Day @joshduhamel!! I Love You Daddy!! #firstschoolpicture #londontime 🏅🏅

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

Happy Fathers Day 💙

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Happy Fathers Day! Thank you for being such a good dad to our babies!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Happy Father's Day to our dada and all the other dadas out there 💖💜❤️💙 #Baldwinitos

A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on

Baby girl… #FathersDay #DadAndGia

A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on

Father & son… #HappyFathersDay

A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on

Successfully surprised John with a secret trip to see him in Boston 🙂 gift level 10/10

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Happy Father's Day to the most amazing dad Shai could ever hope for. We love you and are grateful for you every day.

A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on

Happy Fathers Day Dada. 💙 We love you.

A post shared by Christine Lakin (@yolakin) on

For years, I searched for someone with whom I could create a life. Someone who could make me laugh and smile, protect me from pain, support my dreams, keep me safe, be my best friend, inspire me to be my best self, explore the world, and help me create a lifetime of treasured memories. When I met @ryansutter, I knew I had found that but what I didn't know at the time was that he would also be all of this, and more, to the beautiful blessings we made out of our love. They are lucky to call you "daddy" and I am lucky to have you by my side on this crazy roller coaster we call parenthood. Happy Father's Day, babe. I love you and if there is anything I know in this world, it's that our children do too. #happyfathersday #grateful

A post shared by Trista Sutter (@tristasutter) on

#happyfathersday angel man. ❤️❤️❤️ #sweetestdaddy

A post shared by Alanis Morissette (@alanis) on

To our family you are the World! Happy Fathers Day my ❤️! @alejandromonteverde77

A post shared by Ali landry (@alilandry) on

Happy First Father's Day to this goofball ❤️ I hope Samuel grows up to be exactly like his daddy.

A post shared by Catherine (Giudici) Lowe (@catherinegiudici) on

@_jprosenbaum

A post shared by Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum (@ashleylynnrosenbaum) on

My Hero,My king,My daddy! Happy Fathers Day..

A post shared by ChanelNicole (@babychanelnicole) on

Happy Father's Day. ❤️ 💙💛💜💚

A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on

Happy Father's Day!!! No words to describe… Feliz dia dos Pais…sem palavras!

A post shared by Camila Alves (@iamcamilaalves) on

Raising strong, smart, confident girls since 2006. #fathersday

A post shared by Kellie Martin (@thekelliemartin) on

Being Vera's dad is the best thing in the whole world!!

A post shared by Eric Bilitch (@ericbilitch) on

#happyfathersday #felizdiadelpadre #joyeusefetedesperes

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on

Dad Salon open for business! #diycharcoalmask #fathersday

A post shared by Rebecca Romijn (@rebeccaromijn) on

Happy father's day daddy, we love you!! – Rocky & RoeRoe @nickcannon #HappyFathersDay

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Thank You @disneyland for the best first Father's Day trip with my baby 🙌💙💙

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

Happy Fathers Day @robKardashian 💙

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

A duo who are the epitome of #coparentinggoals? Former engaged couple Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, who reunited at Disneyland with their 7-month-daughter Dream Renée to celebrate Kardashian’s first Father’s Day.

“Thank You @disneyland for the best first Father’s Day trip with my baby,” he captioned an image of his daughter donning a Minnie Mouse hat on Instagram.