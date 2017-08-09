Ryan Reynolds, Chris O'Dowd & More Celeb Dads Share Sweet (and Hilarious) Stories from the Delivery Room

JASON SUDEIKIS

Sudeikis told David Letterman all about the crazy circumstances leading up to the birth of his and Olivia Wilde's son, Otis, 3. "Around 9 p.m. nothing is moving. … She's like, 'Okay, it's going to be a couple hours, the doctor says. Honey, I'm not allowed to have any food in case something were to go haywire, go ahead and go get some food.' … I'm like, 'Well I'm going to Taco Bell' 'cause I'm about to be a dad," he recounted on The Late Show.

"I then leave Taco Bell and I think, 'Well what would a dad from the '50s do? He'd go to a bar.' I'm going to go to a bar," he continued. "I'm thinking, well, I got to take a picture of this, so I lift up my phone, I see 'Missed call: Olivia.' It started to ring again … so I answer the phone and I'm like, 'Hon, what's going on?' And she goes, 'It's happening, get back here, it's happening.' … Then I'm out the door and I'm running like the scene in a Tom Cruise movie, just hauling butt … Within 20 minutes, three pushes, there's little Otis. We pop on the Pandora as the family, the three of us, are sitting there. The first song that comes on: Cat Stevens, 'Father and Son.' Like right out of a movie. It was incredible."