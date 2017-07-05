Star Stories for Your Littles! Here Are 8 Celebrities Who Have Written Children’s Books

ERIC WINTER AND ROSELYN SÁNCHEZ

"As we were reading to our daughter, we realized books were all about ballet," Eric Winter told PEOPLE in June of Sebi and the Land of Cha Cha Cha, the upcoming authorial debut of the actor and wife Roselyn Sánchez.

"And we felt there was a need in the market – our daughter being half Puerto Rican – to talk about that heritage and the culture that she and my wife know so well," he added of the book, which was inspired by their daughter Sebella "Sebi" Rose, 5½. (The charitable couple are currently expecting baby No. 2!)

