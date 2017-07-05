Madison Beer's Mother Forgives Jack Gilinsky for Alleged Verbal Abuse: You 'Spoke in Anger'
Star Stories for Your Littles! Here Are 8 Celebrities Who Have Written Children’s Books
They sing, they act, they play sports – and in their free time, these stars have also added “children’s book author” to their already-impressive résumés
1 of 8
ERIC WINTER AND ROSELYN SÁNCHEZ
"As we were reading to our daughter, we realized books were all about ballet," Eric Winter told PEOPLE in June of Sebi and the Land of Cha Cha Cha, the upcoming authorial debut of the actor and wife Roselyn Sánchez.
"And we felt there was a need in the market – our daughter being half Puerto Rican – to talk about that heritage and the culture that she and my wife know so well," he added of the book, which was inspired by their daughter Sebella "Sebi" Rose, 5½. (The charitable couple are currently expecting baby No. 2!)
Shop It! Sebi and the Land of Cha Cha Cha (preorder; $15 hardcover, $11 Kindle), amazon.com
2 of 8
ISLA FISHER
" 'Don't worry about being perfect or you'll miss out on the fun!' That's the message in the Marge books," actress Isla Fisher told PEOPLE in April of her new children's series, out this fall.
Added the mom of three and wife to Sacha Baron Cohen, "[Books] help children find quiet time, provoke thoughts and discussions and educate them. They are an integral part of childhood."
Shop It! Marge in Charge (preorder; $14 hardcover, $9 Kindle), amazon.com
3 of 8
JULIAN LENNON
The late John Lennon's son Julian released his first in a planned book trilogy, titled Touch the Earth, just in time for Earth Day in April.
Calling "the future of our planet" his muse behind the project, Julian told PEOPLE ahead of its release, "I would hope that these books would serve as a gentle reminder of how beautiful the world we live in is, as well as the problems we face on a daily basis."
He added, "And also I hope it would nurture the relationship between parent and child, and prompt discussion about life and love, too."
Shop It! Touch the Earth ($12 hardcover, $9 Kindle), amazon.com
4 of 8
ALEX RODRIGUEZ
They say stick to what you know, and former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez did just that with his 2007 book Out of the Ballpark.
Rodriguez — who is, today, a father of two — donated 15 percent of all sales during an initial N.Y.C. signing of the book, whose story is drawn from his own experiences growing up with big baseball dreams.
Shop It! Out of the Ballpark ($16 hardcover, $6 paperback, $5 Kindle), amazon.com
5 of 8
JAMIE LEE CURTIS
This Is Me is only the latest in the lineup of Jamie Lee Curtis-authored children's books. In fact, she's already planning on releasing another one — this time about the world of selfie culture.
"I hope that Me, MySelfie & I will open a dialogue about the impact of smartphone technology on families," the legendary scream queen told PEOPLE in March of her newest tale, out next year.
Shop It! This Is Me: A Story of Who We Are and Where We Came From ($3 hardcover, $9 Kindle), amazon.com
6 of 8
JIMMY FALLON
A follow-up to 2015's board book Your Baby's First Word Will Be DADA, Everything Is MAMA by Jimmy Fallon will spotlight another part of parenthood — likely just as hilariously.
"I wrote my first children’s book because I wanted my baby's first word to be 'Dada.' It worked. But her second, third and fourth word was 'Mama,' " Fallon said in June of Winnie Rose, 4 this month (he and wife Nancy also share daughter Frances Cole, 2½).
"She even wanted 'Mama' to read 'Dada.' Everything is 'Mama,' " added The Tonight Show host. "If you have a 3-year-old, they'll love the pictures. And if you have a 1-year-old, they'll love how it tastes."
Shop It! Everything Is MAMA (preorder; $10), amazon.com
7 of 8
KELLY CLARKSON
Another second-time children's book author on the list? Kelly Clarkson, who's adding a new installment inspired again by 3-year-old daughter River Rose. (The first, titled River Rose and the Magical Lullaby, is available now.)
In River Rose and the Magical Christmas, available Oct. 24, River tries to stay up all night to deliver her letter to Santa personally — and gets more than she ever dreamed of when she and her pup pay a visit to the North Pole instead!
Shop It! River Rose and the Magical Christmas (preorder; $18), amazon.com
8 of 8
MARIO LOPEZ
Mario Lopez is more than a chiseled television star. He's also a dad of two and a children's book author!
The actor (who shares son Dominic Luciano, 3½, and daughter Gia Francesca, 6½, with wife Courtney) has not one but two books to his name: Mario and Baby Gia and Mud Tacos — the latter of which he co-authored alongside sister Marissa!
Shop It! Mario and Baby Gia ($8), amazon.com
