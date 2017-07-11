Babies
A-list Play Dates: Celeb Kids Who Hang Out Together
From North West and Penelope Disick to Luca Comrie and Pearl Osbourne, these pint-size celebrity squads (basically) rule Hollywood playgrounds
Posted on
More
1 of 10
MAXWELL DREW & WILDER FRANCES
Of course Maxwell, 5, and Wilder, 3, became fast friends – their mamas (Jessica Simpson and CaCee Cobb, respectively) are longtime BFFs. As Simpson captioned an Insta shot: "Besties raising Besties #dreamscometrue #maxandwilder #bff @caceecobb"
2 of 10
BLUE IVY CARTER & MOROCCAN AND MONROE CANNON
We wish nothing more than to be flies on this star-studded wall! Mariah Carey's 6-year-old twins and Beyoncé's 5-year-old daughter dress up for their playdate while their famous moms catch up.
3 of 10
BLUE IVY CARTER & APPLE MARTIN
Beyoncè's 5-year-old daughter is one lucky girl: Not only does she have the honor of having Queen Bey as mom, but she also has a built-in BFF in Gwyneth Paltrow's 13-year-old daughter Apple.
4 of 10
DASHIEL ANDERSON & VIVIENNE MACARTHUR
Dashiel and Vivienne might only be 2 years old, but their mothers – Resident Evil: The Final Chapter co-stars Milla Jovovich and Ali Larter – already have big plans for their futures. "Happy 6 month birthday to my new buddy #dashiellean," Larter wrote in 2015, channeling Vivienne for the caption to this sweet picture of their play date. "I wonder if we'll be fighting the bad guys like our mommies!"
5 of 10
NORTH WEST & PENELOPE AND MASON DISICK
Cozy in pajamas after a nice bath is the ideal time to chill with the crew.
6 of 10
NORTH WEST & EVERYONE
North, 4, is the most popular girl at school, and she doesn't even go to school yet. Here, she holds hands with her squad members – which include Kardashian makeup artist Joyce Bonelli's son, Zeplin – as they make their way to Disney on Ice.
7 of 10
LUCA COMRIE & PEARL OSBOURNE
The only thing sweeter than gelato is this precious date between Hilary Duff's son Luca, 5, and Jack Osbourne's daughter, Pearl, also 5.
8 of 10
EGYPT DEAN & MOROCCAN AND MONROE CANNON
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's 6-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, had an adorable toy-car-racing play date with Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz' son, Egypt, now 6, back in 2012. We hope they still hang – and that we can somehow infiltrate their squad.
9 of 10
WINNIE FALLON & FRANKIE KOPELMAN
"Frankie is the full-totes Alfalfa at all times and no matter what way I try to finesse the hair it just [sticks] right back up," Drew Barrymore told Jimmy Fallon in 2013 of her daughter, Frankie, now 3, who hangs out with Fallon's little one Winnie, now 3, on the regular.
10 of 10
BONUS: DIXIE FOLLOWILL & OLIVIA BENSON SWIFT
It's been two years and we still look at this painfully precious picture of Caleb Followill and Lily Aldridge's 5-year-old daughter, Dixie, and Taylor Swift's fluffy little girl (/cat), Olivia.
See Also
More
More
Baby Brain Teaser! Can You Guess the Celebrity Parents of Hollywood’s Littlest Stars?
Melissa Rauch Announces Pregnancy with Moving Essay on Previous Miscarriage: 'Terrified It Will Happen Again'
Penelope! Samuel! Harper! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in July
Pamper Me! 9 Skin-Care Saviors for Moms & Babies