A-list Play Dates: Celeb Kids Who Hang Out Together

DASHIEL ANDERSON & VIVIENNE MACARTHUR

Dashiel and Vivienne might only be 2 years old, but their mothers – Resident Evil: The Final Chapter co-stars Milla Jovovich and Ali Larter – already have big plans for their futures. "Happy 6 month birthday to my new buddy #dashiellean," Larter wrote in 2015, channeling Vivienne for the caption to this sweet picture of their play date. "I wonder if we'll be fighting the bad guys like our mommies!"