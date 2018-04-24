From Dwayne Johnson to Emily Blunt: All the Stars Who Named Their Kids After Disney Characters

Dwayne Johnson just named his newborn daughter Tiana (and already has a Jasmine!), joining these other celebs who have taken moniker cues from the mouse

Jen Juneau
April 24, 2018 02:05 PM
<p>Dwayne &#8220;The Rock&#8221; Johnson &mdash; who famously voiced Maui in Disney&#8217;s 2016 hit film <a href="http://people.com/movies/dwayne-johnson-the-rock-moana-song-youre-welcome/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>Moana</em></a> &mdash; welcomed his third daughter, <a href="http://people.com/babies/dwayne-johnson-welcomes-daughter-tiana-gia/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Tiana Gia</a>, in late April, sharing a sweet <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bh7Amsfl_pd/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">skin-to-skin snap</a> of&nbsp;his baby girl taken in the hospital.</p> <p>Disney fans will recognize the newborn&#8217;s name as a potential homage to Princess Tiana, the hardworking heroine of 2009&#8217;s <a href="http://people.com/movies/meet-anika-noni-rose-disneys-first-animated-black-princess/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>The Princess and the Frog</em></a>. Tiana peaked in 1995 as <a href="http://nametrends.net/name.php?name=Tiana" target="_blank" rel="noopener">the 267th most popular girl&#8217;s name</a>&nbsp;before dropping again, but had a resurgence back up to 334th in 2010 &mdash; likely largely thanks to the New Orleans-set musical animated film.</p>
TIANA JOHNSON

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — who famously voiced Maui in Disney’s 2016 hit film Moana — welcomed his third daughter, Tiana Gia, in late April, sharing a sweet skin-to-skin snap of his baby girl taken in the hospital.

Disney fans will recognize the newborn’s name as a potential homage to Princess Tiana, the hardworking heroine of 2009’s The Princess and the Frog. Tiana peaked in 1995 as the 267th most popular girl’s name before dropping again, but had a resurgence back up to 334th in 2010 — likely largely thanks to the New Orleans-set musical animated film.

Dwayne Johnson/Instagram; Disney
<p>Johnson&#8217;s newborn daughter isn&#8217;t his only child with a Disney-inspired moniker! <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2015/12/16/dwayne-johnson-lauren-hashian-welcome-daughter-jasmine/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Jasmine Lia</a> &mdash; his 2-year-old second child with girlfriend Lauren Hashian &mdash; carries a name that rose in popularity after the release of <a href="http://people.com/movies/scott-weinger-pays-homage-aladdin-25-anniversary/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>Aladdin</em></a> in 1992. The following year, Jasmine was the <a href="http://nametrends.net/name.php?name=jasmine" target="_blank" rel="noopener">23rd most popular girl name</a>.</p> <p>And like the animated Princess Jasmine, Johnson&#8217;s middle daughter (he&#8217;s also dad to 16-year-old <a href="http://people.com/movies/dwayne-the-rock-johnsons-daughter-simone-honored-as-first-golden-globe-ambassador-it-makes-me-so-happy/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Simone Alexandra</a>) is a force to be reckoned with, from <a href="http://people.com/babies/dwayne-johnson-daughter-jasmine-singing-microphone/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">her singing skills</a> to her powerful &mdash; and adorable &mdash; <a href="http://people.com/babies/dwayne-johnson-teaches-daughter-how-to-say-girl-power/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">declarations of &#8220;Girl power!&#8221;</a></p>
JASMINE JOHNSON

Johnson’s newborn daughter isn’t his only child with a Disney-inspired moniker! Jasmine Lia — his 2-year-old second child with girlfriend Lauren Hashian — carries a name that rose in popularity after the release of Aladdin in 1992. The following year, Jasmine was the 23rd most popular girl name.

And like the animated Princess Jasmine, Johnson’s middle daughter (he’s also dad to 16-year-old Simone Alexandra) is a force to be reckoned with, from her singing skills to her powerful — and adorable — declarations of “Girl power!”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Everett Collection
<p>Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson welcomed their first child, daughter <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2014/11/06/rachel-bilson-hayden-christensen-welcome-daughter-briar-rose/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Briar Rose</a>, in October 2014. And while the little girl&#8217;s name isn&#8217;t Aurora, <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2008/10/06/sleeping-beauty-2/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>Sleeping Beauty</em></a> fans know Briar Rose was Princess Aurora&#8217;s secondary moniker given to her by the three fairies who raised her in the forest, away from the danger of sorceress Maleficent.</p> <p>&#8220;We both love all things Disney &mdash; but Rachel especially was very keen on the name,&#8221; Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in <a href="http://people.com/tag/star-wars/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>Star Wars</em></a> episodes II and III, <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2015/08/31/hayden-christensen-rachel-bilson-daughter-briar-rose-name-explained/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">said in 2015</a>. &#8220;We have Disney songs playing around the house 24/7 right now.&#8221;</p>
BRIAR ROSE CHRISTENSEN

Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson welcomed their first child, daughter Briar Rose, in October 2014. And while the little girl’s name isn’t Aurora, Sleeping Beauty fans know Briar Rose was Princess Aurora’s secondary moniker given to her by the three fairies who raised her in the forest, away from the danger of sorceress Maleficent.

“We both love all things Disney — but Rachel especially was very keen on the name,” Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars episodes II and III, said in 2015. “We have Disney songs playing around the house 24/7 right now.”

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage; Everett Collection
<p>While the name Violet was in vogue long before Disney/Pixar&#8217;s <a href="http://people.com/movies/incredibles-2-trailer/"><em>The Incredibles</em></a> hit theaters in 2004, the oldest child in the superpowers-laden Parr family could&#8217;ve been responsible for the upswing in its popularity.</p> <p>Need celebrity proof? Just ask Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who welcomed their oldest child&nbsp;<a href="http://people.com/archive/violet-vol-64-no-25/">Violet Anne</a>&nbsp;in December 2005, or Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, whose second daughter <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2016/07/04/emily-blunt-john-krasinski-baby-violet-second-child/">Violet</a> was born in June 2016.</p>
VIOLET KRASINSKI / VIOLET AFFLECK

While the name Violet was in vogue long before Disney/Pixar’s The Incredibles hit theaters in 2004, the oldest child in the superpowers-laden Parr family could’ve been responsible for the upswing in its popularity.

Need celebrity proof? Just ask Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who welcomed their oldest child Violet Anne in December 2005, or Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, whose second daughter Violet was born in June 2016.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage; Pixar/Disney
<p>The name Mowgli rings a very specific bell for anyone who has seen Disney&#8217;s 1967 animated musical <em>The Jungle Book</em>, the&nbsp;<a href="http://people.com/books/jungle-book-scarlett-johannson-idris-elba-more-in-disney-live-action-movie/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">2016 live-action remake</a> or any other version of <a href="http://people.com/books/things-you-never-knew-about-the-jungle-book/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">the Rudyard Kipling story</a>. Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz bestowed the human hero&#8217;s moniker upon their own child together, <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2008/11/21/pete-and-ashlee/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bronx Mowgli</a>, after his November 2008 arrival.</p> <p>The Disney tie wasn&#8217;t a surprise, though. The former couple prepared to welcome their first child with a <a href="http://people.com/people/article/0,,20237586,00.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>Winnie the Pooh</em>-themed baby shower</a> &mdash; and who could forget their <a href="http://people.com/archive/cover-story-ashlee-petes-wonderland-wedding-vol-69-no-21/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>Alice in Wonderland</em></a> wedding, complete with a Mad Hatter cake?</p>
BRONX MOWGLI WENTZ

The name Mowgli rings a very specific bell for anyone who has seen Disney’s 1967 animated musical The Jungle Book, the 2016 live-action remake or any other version of the Rudyard Kipling story. Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz bestowed the human hero’s moniker upon their own child together, Bronx Mowgli, after his November 2008 arrival.

The Disney tie wasn’t a surprise, though. The former couple prepared to welcome their first child with a Winnie the Pooh-themed baby shower — and who could forget their Alice in Wonderland wedding, complete with a Mad Hatter cake?

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; Everett Collection
<p>Halle Berry&#8217;s daughter <a href="http://people.com/babies/halle-berry-has-a-baby-girl/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Nahla Ariela</a> &mdash; who turned 10 in March &mdash; has a twofold special meaning. Not only does Nahla mean &#8220;honeybee&#8221; in Arabic, but Nala is the female protagonist in 1994&#8217;s <a href="http://people.com/celebrity/the-lion-king-turns-20/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>The Lion King</em></a>, which is the next Disney animated classic to get <a href="http://people.com/celebrity/actors-in-disney-live-action-adaptation/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">the live-action treatment</a>.</p> <p>&#8220;We didn&#8217;t have a name picked out until just before we left the hospital,&#8221; Berry <a href="http://people.com/babies/halle-berrys-baby-name-nahla-ariela-aubry/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">said after Nahla&#8217;s birth</a> of herself and now-ex Gabriel Aubry. &#8220;For us, it was hard to name the most important person in our life until we met her.&#8221;</p>
NAHLA AUBRY

Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla Ariela — who turned 10 in March — has a twofold special meaning. Not only does Nahla mean “honeybee” in Arabic, but Nala is the female protagonist in 1994’s The Lion King, which is the next Disney animated classic to get the live-action treatment.

“We didn’t have a name picked out until just before we left the hospital,” Berry said after Nahla’s birth of herself and now-ex Gabriel Aubry. “For us, it was hard to name the most important person in our life until we met her.”

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Everett Collection
<p>Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes&#8217; older daughter <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2014/09/16/ryan-gosling-eva-mendes-welcome-daughter-esmeralda-amada/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Esmeralda Amada</a>, 3&frac12;, shares a name with the beautiful dancing Gypsy in 1996&#8217;s <a href="http://people.com/archive/picks-and-pans-review-the-hunchback-of-notre-dame-vol-45-no-25/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>The Hunchback of Notre Dame</em></a>. In the film, the justice-seeking, independent Esmeralda teaches Quasimodo that true beauty lies within as opposed to on the outside.</p> <p>&#8220;Ryan and I both love the Esmeralda character from the Victor Hugo novel, <em>The Hunchback of Notre Dame</em>, and we just think it&#8217;s a beautiful name,&#8221; Mendes <a href="https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2014/11/eva-mendes-ryan-gosling-baby" target="_blank" rel="noopener">told <em>Vanity Fair</em> in 2014</a>.</p> <p>Gosling and Mendes are also parents to daughter <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2016/05/09/ryan-gosling-eva-mendes-welcome-daughter-amada-lee/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Amada Lee</a>, 2 on April 29.</p>
ESMERALDA GOSLING

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ older daughter Esmeralda Amada, 3½, shares a name with the beautiful dancing Gypsy in 1996’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame. In the film, the justice-seeking, independent Esmeralda teaches Quasimodo that true beauty lies within as opposed to on the outside.

“Ryan and I both love the Esmeralda character from the Victor Hugo novel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and we just think it’s a beautiful name,” Mendes told Vanity Fair in 2014.

Gosling and Mendes are also parents to daughter Amada Lee, 2 on April 29.

Dave Allocca/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock; Disney
<p>Although Rapunzel&#8217;s love interest in 2010&#8217;s <a href="http://people.com/food/disney-magic-tangled-restaurant-cruise-ship/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>Tangled</em></a> is technically named Eugene Fitzherbert, he goes by the much more outlaw-appropriate Flynn Rider.</p> <p>Perhaps former couple Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr took a leaf out of Disney&#8217;s book here for their son <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2011/01/18/miranda-kerr-orlando-bloom-welcome-son-flynn/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Flynn</a>, who was born just a few weeks after the film&#8217;s release, in January 2011.</p>
FLYNN BLOOM

Although Rapunzel’s love interest in 2010’s Tangled is technically named Eugene Fitzherbert, he goes by the much more outlaw-appropriate Flynn Rider.

Perhaps former couple Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr took a leaf out of Disney’s book here for their son Flynn, who was born just a few weeks after the film’s release, in January 2011.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Disney
