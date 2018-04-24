From Dwayne Johnson to Emily Blunt: All the Stars Who Named Their Kids After Disney Characters

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — who famously voiced Maui in Disney’s 2016 hit film Moana — welcomed his third daughter, Tiana Gia, in late April, sharing a sweet skin-to-skin snap of his baby girl taken in the hospital.

Disney fans will recognize the newborn’s name as a potential homage to Princess Tiana, the hardworking heroine of 2009’s The Princess and the Frog. Tiana peaked in 1995 as the 267th most popular girl’s name before dropping again, but had a resurgence back up to 334th in 2010 — likely largely thanks to the New Orleans-set musical animated film.