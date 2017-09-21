Romeo! Julia! Preston and Jayden! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in September

SIRE JACKSON

50 Cent and ex Daphne Joy went big for the second year in a row to celebrate their son Sire's birthday. Last year's theme? Teen Titans Go! This year? A slime-filled pool party.

"My baby getting BIG, 5 years went so fast man," 50 Cent captioned a sweet Instagram snap from the party, showing him kissing Sire on the cheek.

"He looks at me like I'm a super hero so I gotta do better," the rapper added of his son, whose birthday is Sept. 1.