Happy Birthday
Daisy! Asher! Harper and Gideon! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in October
Happy birthday, little ones! From Alfonso to Hattie, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month
Posted on
More
1 of 6
SIENNA RIBEIRO
Both Alfonso Ribeiro and his wife Angela used Instagram to wish The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum's daughter Sienna a happy 15th birthday on Oct. 7.
"Happy Birthday to my incredible sweet talented smart gorgeous daughter Sienna. 15 today. Why can't they stay 5?" the proud dad wrote alongside a snap of the birthday girl.
Wrote Angela in a lengthy caption accompanying a photo gallery of Sienna over the years, "I couldn’t be more proud of the young woman you are and becoming."
2 of 6
HATTIE MCDERMOTT
Happy birthday, Hattie Margaret! Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's "Hattie Cat" — whom her mama describes as "sweet, super sassy, and so funny!" in a new Instagram post — is 6 on Oct. 10.
"Watch out this one might just rule the world or become a Unicorn Slayer 🦄 ha ha," added the mother of four. "Whatever she does I am beyond proud to be her mom!"
3 of 6
DAISY SUDEIKIS
Parents of two Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis don't share a ton of photos of their children, but each glimpse is more adorable than the last — including this snap Wilde posted of daughter Daisy Josephine on her first birthday (Oct. 11).
"We dream of a time when you won't have to apologize for your brilliance, or sacrifice your self-respect to prove your worthiness," the actress wrote.
She continued, "This world is yours, kiddo. We're just the cleanup crew. I love you. Happy birthday. ❤ #internationaldayofthegirl"
4 of 6
HARPER AND GIDEON BURTKA-HARRIS
The Burtka-Harris twins are 7! Halloween pros and pint-size jet-setters Harper Grace and Gideon Scott celebrated their big day on Oct. 12 with lots of love from their dads Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka on Instagram.
"I'm so grateful to have these two in my life, so fortunate to watch them grow," Harris captioned an adorable outdoor snap of the pair. "They have increased my happiness by a factor of twin! #grateful #happybirthday"
5 of 6
ASHER SIEGFRIED
As of Oct. 19, it'll have been an entire year since The Bachelorette's Chris and Desiree Hartsock Siegfried welcomed their first child, son Asher Wrigley, into the world.
"I can't believe my baby is turning one soon!" Hartsock Siegfried captioned an Oct. 11 photo of her little guy (who is currently taking swim lessons!).
6 of 6
ALFONSO "AJ" RIBERIO
Another of Alfonso Riberio's kids celebrating a birthday this month? Alfonso Lincoln Jr., a.k.a. AJ! On Oct. 27, the second of the actor's kids turns 4 (he and Angela also share son Anders Reyn, 2).
"Love playing 9 holes of golf with AJ," Riberio captioned a photo of the father-son duo earlier this year.
See Also
More
More
Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Snap of Son Isaiah Meeting a Turtle (and Admits She Prefers Spiders)
12 Completely Adorable Photos of Lauren Conrad's Son Liam