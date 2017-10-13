Daisy! Asher! Harper and Gideon! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in October

SIENNA RIBEIRO

Both Alfonso Ribeiro and his wife Angela used Instagram to wish The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum's daughter Sienna a happy 15th birthday on Oct. 7.

"Happy Birthday to my incredible sweet talented smart gorgeous daughter Sienna. 15 today. Why can't they stay 5?" the proud dad wrote alongside a snap of the birthday girl.

Wrote Angela in a lengthy caption accompanying a photo gallery of Sienna over the years, "I couldn’t be more proud of the young woman you are and becoming."