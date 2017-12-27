Elves! Flannel! Bears! Where to Snag the Cutest Holiday Pajamas Worn by Celebrity Kids
‘Tis the season for snuggly sleepwear – and these cute (and surprisingly affordable!) pajama sets inspired by celebrity kids will more than do the trick
Posted on
More
1 of 13
NICK AND VANESSA LACHEY
"Don't worry @nicklachey, yours is here waiting for you! 😘," Vanessa Lachey captioned a cute photo of herself and the couple's kids Phoenix Robert, 1, Brooklyn Elisabeth, 3 next month, and Camden John, 5, decked out in elf-themed family pajamas.
Nick followed up with his own post, featuring the family of four sporting Star Wars pajamas — and Phoenix makes the most adorable Yoda.
Shop It! Jammin Jammies Family Holiday Pajamas in Red Fun ($18 to $56), amazon.com; Jammin Jammies Star Wars Family Pajamas ($28 to $56), amazon.com
2 of 13
JESSICA ALBA AND CASH WARREN
"Our last Christmas as a family of four! Feeling so blessed❤️ and can't wait to meet our baby boy," third-time mom-to-be Jessica Alba wrote alongside a festive photo of herself, husband Cash Warren and their daughters Haven Garner, 6, and Honor Marie, 9½.
Shop It! PajamaGram Onesie Dropseat Matching Family Pajama Set (similar; $15 to $60), amazon.com
3 of 13
TORI SPELLING AND DEAN MCDERMOTT
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's entire family of seven — the spouses plus their kids Beau Dean, 10 months, Finn Davey, 5, Hattie Margaret, 6, Stella Doreen, 9½, and Liam Aaron, 10 — looked sweet as can be in matching gingerbread-man PJs.
Shop It! Sweet Cheeks Flapjacks Family Pajamas ($20 to $45), littletrendsetter.com
4 of 13
STEPH AND AYESHA CURRY
Steph and Ayesha Curry went for a striped green pattern when coordinating with their adorable daughters Ryan Carson, 2, and Riley, 5.
"Merry Christmas from our family to yours!" Ayesha captioned the cute snap.
Shop It! Green Stripe Family Matching Pajama Set (similar; $10 to $13), amazon.com
5 of 13
SAVANNAH GUTHRIE
"That's it. We are a matching Christmas PJs family," Today's Savannah Guthrie wrote to accompany a smiley snap of herself, husband Michael Feldman and their little ones Charles "Charley" Max, 1, and Vale, 3.
Shop It! Family Matching Snowman Christmas Pajamas Sets ($6 to $15), amazon.com
6 of 13
JAMIE OTIS AND DOUG HEHNER
"Merry Christmas!🎄 Love, The Hehner's.🎅🏼 #firstchristmas," Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis captioned an adorable family snap of herself, husband Doug Hehner and their 4-month-old baby girl Henley Grace sporting coordinating candy-cane-stripe pajamas and matching headwear.
Shop It! Burt's Bees Baby Candy Cane Stripe Pajamas ($8 to $30), burtsbeesbaby.com
7 of 13
MARCELA VALLADOLID
Marcela Valladolid's family is another group of Burt's Bees Baby fans, rocking two different prints from the brand: Valladolid and 1-year-old daughter Anna Carina in the Fair Isle pattern, and the chef's sons David, 2½, and Fausto, 13, in the Rugby Stripe variety.
Shop It! Burt's Bees Baby Fair Isle Pajamas ($10 to $40), burtsbeesbaby.com; Burt's Bees Baby Rugby Stripe Pajamas ($10 to $40), burtsbeesbaby.com
8 of 13
KRISTIN CAVALLARI AND JAY CUTLER
"Little Christmas butts," Kristin Cavallari captioned a too-cute photo of Saylor James, 2, Jaxon Wyatt, 3½, and Camden Jack, 5, in coordinating festive PJs.
Added The Hills alum on a close-up shot of her daughter's set, "Cutest little belly I ever did see."
Shop It! KicKee Pants Pajama Set in Natural Christmas Trees ($17 to $57), amazon.com; KicKee Pants Pajama Set in Natural Flying Santa ($30 to $57), amazon.com
9 of 13
SEAN AND CATHERINE GIUDICI LOWE
Baby Samuel Thomas was all smiles for his second Christmas with parents Sean and Catherine Giudici Lowe, who are expecting a sibling for their 17-month-old in May.
"Someone tell this kid life is hard and he shouldn’t be this happy all the time," Sean wrote alongside the photo of his little guy, decked out in plaid.
Shop It! Little Me Baby Boys' Holiday 2-Piece Poly Pajama Set ($17 to $28), amazon.com
10 of 13
ALEC AND HILARIA BALDWIN
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's growing tribe are fans of Little Me, too! Fifteen-month-old Leonardo Ángel Charles matches his siblings in the baby version of the red PJs, while 2-year-old Rafael Thomas rocks the boys' set and Carmen Gabriela, 4, wears the girls' dress variety.
"🤶🏻🎅🏼🎅🏼 #Baldwinitos," captioned a video montage of the kids helping decorate for Christmas, set to the tune of The Chipmunks' rendition of, "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town."
Shop It! Little Me Boys' Holiday 2 Piece Pajama Set ($17 to $28), amazon.com; Little Me Gown Girls' Christmas Pajamas ($28), amazon.com
11 of 13
BILL AND GIULIANA RANCIC
Just like the Lacheys, Giuliana Rancic is a fan of Jammin Jammies! In a recent snap posted to her Instagram account, the Fashion Police co-host and her 5-year-old son Edward Duke model the Bearly Awake set.
"We❤️ their onesies and this brand new style is adorable," Rancic wrote. "The matching sets for the whole family are too cute & make great gifts too."
Shop It! Jammin Jammies Family Holiday Pajamas in Bearly Awake ($18 to $56), amazon.com
12 of 13
ALEX RODRIGUEZ AND JENNIFER LOPEZ
Jennifer Lopez's twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel, 9½, pose with Lopez's boyfriend Alex Rodriguez's daughters Ella, 9½, and Natasha, 13, plus Lopez's sister Lynda's 9-year-old daughter Lucie Wren — all in matching holiday flannel.
"Twinning x5 👯♀️👯♀️👦🏻," Rodriguez captioned the adorable pajama snap, posted the day before Thanksgiving.
Shop It! ROYAL BOYS Red Plaid Button-Up Long-Sleeve Pajamas Set (similar; $15 to $18), amazon.com
13 of 13
THE KARJENNER FAMILY
Of the nine sets of holiday pajamas Kris Jenner posted a photo of, the proud grandmother of six — with three more grandchildren on the way — would only tease to Steve Harvey, "Well, this was a gift."
Jenner's daughters Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner all have babies on the way, although the family has not commented on the latter two women's pregnancies.
Shop It! Burt's Bees Baby Family Jammies (prices vary), burtsbeesbaby.com