Elves! Flannel! Bears! Where to Snag the Cutest Holiday Pajamas Worn by Celebrity Kids

NICK AND VANESSA LACHEY

"Don't worry @nicklachey, yours is here waiting for you! 😘," Vanessa Lachey captioned a cute photo of herself and the couple's kids Phoenix Robert, 1, Brooklyn Elisabeth, 3 next month, and Camden John, 5, decked out in elf-themed family pajamas.

Nick followed up with his own post, featuring the family of four sporting Star Wars pajamas — and Phoenix makes the most adorable Yoda.

