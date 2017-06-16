Happy Birthday
North! Ace! Honor! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in June
Happy birthday, little ones! From Ace to North, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month
By Jen Juneau and Anya Leon
RHETT CHATHAM
June 1 is the day Jenn Brown and Wes Chatham welcomed their second son, Rhett Jameson, into the world last year.
"I love you more than you could know and I can't wait to see the little boy and man you are going to become!" Brown wrote on Instagram next to an adorable photo of the birthday boy.
LOLA SHEEN
Another June 1 birthday? Lola Rose! The daughter of amicable exes Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards is almost to her teens, turning 12 this year.
"Happy 12th birthday my gorgeous lola.... I love u so much ❤️," Richards wrote next to a photo of her middle daughter on Instagram, bathed in the glow of birthday candlelight.
WILLOW HART
It's the big 6 for Willow Sage, the older child of Pink and husband Carey Hart (the family welcomed baby boy Jameson Moon in December), on June 2.
"Strawberry and confetti double layer cake with buttercream icing and a magical faerie on top for a magical girl. #6," the singer captioned a snap of her daughter's celebratory confection.
RAY LING SONG
Lisa Ling and Dr. Paul Song's baby girl Ray is officially a year old as of June 6.
Both her parents shared multiple tributes on Instagram to mark the occasion alongside the birthday girl and her big sister Jett, 4.
"Our little Ray of light is one today," Ling wrote alongside one adorable snap of her younger child crawling. "We love you so much sweet baby girl, you have brightened all of our lives beyond measure."
HONOR WARREN
Jessica Alba's mini-me Honor Marie is one step closer to double digits, celebrating her 9th birthday on June 7.
"Having you has taught me how to appreciate the here and now. I can't afford to wish for tomorrow because I know I'll miss today," dad Cash Warren captioned a sweet tribute post to the couple's older daughter on Instagram.
"You are kind, thoughtful and fair. You are smart, creative and driven," he added. "You're not afraid to lead but more importantly you're not afraid to listen. Keep it up my champ!"
ROWAN BREWSTER-FORM
Jordana Brewster's baby boy Rowan celebrates his 1st birthday on June 9, and lucky him — he got his very own underwater-themed cake!
"I'm trying as much as I can to cultivate an awareness of everyone else," the actress told PEOPLE in April of one big lesson she hopes to impart onto Rowan and his big brother Julian, 3½.
RIVER BLACKSTOCK
Little River Rose is already hitting 3 years old, marking the big day on June 12.
"Happy Bday 2 our smart, witty & beautiful girl, River Rose! She wished 4 'pink forever' on her birthday," mom Kelly Clarkson tweeted alongside an adorable photo collage of her little girl decked out in princess attire.
The future potential Vogue cover star is big sister to Remington "Remy" Alexander, who celebrated his first birthday in April.
ANDY OSBOURNE
Little Andy Rose, the younger daughter of Jack Osbourne and wife Lisa, turns 2 on June 13 — and according to the dad of two, it's been a "wild ride" since she joined the family (including big sister Pearl Clementine, 5).
"She's equal parts beautiful, smart, independent and determined," Osbourne captioned an Instagram photo of his daughter on her big day. "She's my fearless dictator, and I love [every] second of it. I can't wait to see what she becomes in life."
"Andy I love you baby girl," he added. "I'm so glad [you're] in my life. Happy birthday Baba Yaga (that's her nickname, if you knew her you'd understand why)."
NORTH WEST
Fashionista North is already turning 4 on June 15 — and her birthday festivities are sure to be some for the books.
"You're not gonna get any taller. I want you to stay little forever, okay?" mom Kim Kardashian West joked to her older child on her 3rd birthday last year.
The reality star also shares 18-month-old son Saint with husband Kanye West.
HARPER SMITH
Tiffani Thiessen's little helper in the kitchen, Harper Renn, is 7! The daughter of Thiessen and husband Brady Smith was born on June 15, 2010.
"Harper, you truly are beautiful inside and out," the Saved by the Bell alum captioned a gorgeous pro photo series of her older child (son Holt Fisher is 2 as of July 1).
"I could not feel luckier being chosen to be your mommy," Thiessen continued. "You are the rainbow in my sky. You bring so much color and beauty to our lives sweet girl."
RAFAEL BALDWIN
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's middle child, son Rafael Thomas, is officially out of the baby stage on June 17.
"We have our very own #bossbaby," the fitness guru wrote to accompany a March snap of Rafael at the N.Y.C. premiere of his dad's movie of the same name.
BROOKS STUBER
Molly Sims and husband Scott Stuber's oldest child, son Brooks Alan, turns 5 on June 19.
And if Brooks' sister Scarlett May's March unicorn-themed birthday bash is any indication, the parents of three have something pretty amazing in store for him!
TABITHA AND LORETTA BRODERICK
The twins are 8! Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge are ringing in their new age on June 22 — likely celebrating alongside big brother James Wilkie, 14, and parents Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick.
"[Parenting] changes you in every possible way," Parker told PEOPLE in October.
CREE HARDRICT
June 28 is the day Tia Mowry-Hardrict and her husband Cory Hardrict welcomed their only child, son Cree Taylor, into the world six years ago.
"I wanted to teach him what unconditional love is. Love, in my opinion, is not earned. We should all be loving and caring," the television star told PEOPLE of her son in 2016.
"So for Cree to have that, that has been my goal from day one."
ACE JOHNSON
Pirates? Race cars? Monsters? Who knows what Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson have up their sleeves for Ace Knute's 4th birthday on June 30, but big sis Maxwell Drew's recent mermaid bash has the bar set high.