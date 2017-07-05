Penelope! Samuel! Harper! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in July

ARIAH HOUSLEY

"Your name alone simply makes me smile; Ariah meaning Lion of God and Talea resembling the morning dew of Heaven," Tamera Mowry-Housley wrote alongside a cute snap of daughter Ariah Talea on her 2nd birthday July 1.

"Oh, but your spirit, your personality and your joy alone is what brings me so much happiness," continued the TV star. "I am so blessed to be your mother. I can't wait to see the amazing things you'll accomplish in this world."