Penelope! Samuel! Harper! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in July
Happy birthday, little ones! From Ariah to Myllena, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month
ARIAH HOUSLEY
"Your name alone simply makes me smile; Ariah meaning Lion of God and Talea resembling the morning dew of Heaven," Tamera Mowry-Housley wrote alongside a cute snap of daughter Ariah Talea on her 2nd birthday July 1.
"Oh, but your spirit, your personality and your joy alone is what brings me so much happiness," continued the TV star. "I am so blessed to be your mother. I can't wait to see the amazing things you'll accomplish in this world."
SAMUEL LOWE
The littlest Lowe may have enjoyed a Dreft-sponsored 1st-birthday bash in June, but Samuel Thomas officially turns 1 on July 2.
"Every moment has been so incredibly special," dad Sean Lowe wrote on Instagram next to a family pic to mark the festive occasion of his and wife Catherine Lowe's first child.
Added Catherine next to her own photo of the very messy birthday boy digging into his cake, "Samuel's first birthday party was a smash 😉 #homemade."
CRICKET SILVERSTEIN
Mom of two Busy Philipps wrote a sweet message for daughter Cricket Pearl on her 4th birthday, admitting she wasn't originally sure a second child was in the cards (Philipps and husband Marc Silverstein also share daughter Birdie Leigh, 9 next month).
"From the moment she was born, 4 years ago this morning, she has brought nothing but joy and light into our lives," the actress captioned a beach photo of her younger daughter on July 2. "And I'm so glad she proved me a liar with my one and done nonsense."
DANIEL STAPP
A new baby may be on the way in Scott Stapp's household, but July 4 was all about celebrating the Grammy winner's son Daniel Issam.
"Happy 7th Birthday Daniel! Daddy loves you so much! #proudpapa #bornonthe4thofjuly #firecrackerbaby," Stapp captioned a black-and-white snap of himself hugging the soon-to-be big brother.
PENELOPE DISICK
Penelope Scotland's 5th birthday has already kicked off in Disney-laced style — she and cousin North celebrated in late June with a Moana-themed bash!
One of the little girl's gifts from mom Kourtney Kardashian ahead of her July 8 milestone? A puppy Penelope promptly named Honey.
LULA GARDNER
Lula Rose is 1! Liv Tyler's baby girl with fiancé David Gardner was born on July 8, 2016, and her mama has been sharing adorable photos of her mini-me ever since.
"She is so different [from] the boys, and seems to have a natural grace and poise," the actress said of her daughter in May (Tyler is also mom to sons Sailor Gene, 2, and Milo, 12).
HARPER BECKHAM
Parents of four Victoria and David Beckham celebrate their youngest child (and only daughter)'s birthday on July 10, when Harper Seven turns 6.
Hopefully, her parents and brothers have something good up their sleeves to compete with Harper's birthday song to her mom in April!
MEILANI MATHEWS
Meliani Alexandra is 3! July 10 marks the birthday of Jenni "JWoww" Farley and husband Roger Mathews' older child (son Greyson Valor is 14 months).
"Roger and Meilani are outdoor buddies!" Farley said in June 2016. "They love playing in the mud, swimming or just throwing rocks. Meilani is his little girl!"
ARTHUR BLEICK
Actress Selma Blair's only child, son Arthur Saint, turns 6 on July 25.
"Being a single mom, at first it's a very challenging thing," Blair told PEOPLE in 2016.
"But to have that much time with him, just the two of us, has been an incredible life-changing experience. And I do not take it lightly — my gratitude," she added.
JAGGER ROSS
Happy birthday, Jagger Snow! Ashlee Simpson Ross and husband Evan Ross' baby girl is officially 2 on July 30.
"She's definitely different than [Bronx Mowgli]," the mother of two told PEOPLE in December about Jagger and her 8½-year-old son with ex Pete Wentz.
"Bronx was an easy sleeper. She's like, 'Nuh uh, Mama. I want to stay up and stay up next to you!' " Simpson Ross added.
MYLLENA JAMES
Model Doutzen Kroes and producer husband Sunnery James have a lot to celebrate on July 30, when their younger child Myllena Mae turns 3.
"That you can love two babies at the same time — and [it's] the same equal love — and that I can also be with two kids," Kroes said in 2014 of her biggest parenting surprise (she and James are also parents to 6-year-old son Phyllon).
She explained of double mommy duty, "It's almost like if you have to do it, you can do it."