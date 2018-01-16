Brooklyn! Eissa! Blue! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in January

BROOKLYN LACHEY

She may have two brothers to contend with, but there was more than enough love in Nick and Vanessa Lachey's family to go around when it came to Brooklyn Elisabeth's Jan. 5 birthday.

"There is nothing quite like the kiss from your little princess, especially on her third birthday," the 98 Degrees member wrote in the caption alongside a sweet photo of himself and Brooklyn sharing a smooch.

"Happy Birthday Angel!! You will ALWAYS be Daddy's girl. I love you so much," he added.