Happy Birthday
Brooklyn! Eissa! Blue! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in January
Happy birthday, little ones! From Flynn to Vida, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month
1 of 7
EISSA AL MANA
Janet Jackson's baby boy is 1! Little Eissa celebrated his 1st birthday on Jan. 3.
Although the singer is fairly private when it comes to Eissa, the duo share plenty of joyful times together — like in October, when they joined Ciara and her 3½-year-old son Future Zahir for a fun-filled day at Disneyland.
2 of 7
VIDA MCCONAUGHEY
"Vida … her name summarizes everything," Camila Alves wrote next to a sweet mother-daughter snap of herself with Vida. Her middle child with husband Matthew McConaughey turned 8 on Jan. 4.
3 of 7
SHAI CHMERKOVSKIY
"HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy! 🍰 🎁 🎂 🍾 🎊 🎉 🎇," Maks Chmerkovskiy captioned a too-cute Jan. 4 video of his only child playing with a light-up toy telephone.
"@petamurgatroyd and I cant believe it’s been a year already and would like to ask you to stop growing so fast!" he added. "May you always be healthy, happy and curious! Now please get off the phone so we can tell you this!"
4 of 7
SEBELLA WINTER
"6 yrs ago this little girl flipped my world upside down," proud dad Eric Winter wrote Jan. 4 alongisde a photo of himself swinging Sebella Rose — his older child with wife Roselyn Sanchez — in a circle.
"It's been a gift to watch her grow. She amazes me everyday," continued Winter, adding of Sebi's affection for her 10-week-old little brother, "Her smarts, her talents, her attitude and now the way she shows her love for Dylan."
5 of 7
BROOKLYN LACHEY
She may have two brothers to contend with, but there was more than enough love in Nick and Vanessa Lachey's family to go around when it came to Brooklyn Elisabeth's Jan. 5 birthday.
"There is nothing quite like the kiss from your little princess, especially on her third birthday," the 98 Degrees member wrote in the caption alongside a sweet photo of himself and Brooklyn sharing a smooch.
"Happy Birthday Angel!! You will ALWAYS be Daddy's girl. I love you so much," he added.
6 of 7
FLYNN BLOOM
Happy birthday, Flynn! The son of Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom (and soon-to-be big brother!) turned 7 years old on Jan. 6.
"Happy Birthday to my little angel ❤️ 🎂😇✨," the model captioned a video of a swaying balloon that read, "Happy Birthday to You!" and giant silver balloons spelling out Flynn's name.
7 of 7
BLUE CARTER
Blue Ivy is likely nailing her role of big sister to her twin siblings Sir and Rumi, but Beyoncé's oldest child was the center of attention on Jan. 7.
To mark the occasion, dad JAY-Z dropped a heartwarming animated video titled "Blue's Freestyle" on TIDAL. The clip is cut from his 4:44 album and portrays Blue performing a dance routine and rap for her family.
