Happy Birthday
Haley! Cruz! Sailor! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in February
Happy birthday, little ones! From Ava to Eden and Savannah, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month
Posted on
More
1 of 7
SAILOR GARDNER
Happy birthday, Sailor Gene! The lucky son of Liv Tyler and fiance David Gardner turned 3 on Feb. 11, celebrating alongside his parents and baby sister Lula Rose, 19 months.
The party theme? Little Blue Truck, a board book that was the inspiration for everything from the decor to the two-tier cake featuring farm animals and topped with the story's titular character, plus a stop sign bearing the number "3" and letters spelling out SAILOR.
2 of 7
HALEY KOTB
Haley Joy may have rung in her 1st birthday on Valentine's Day without her mom, but Hoda Kotb was there in spirit — and made sure to give her baby girl a shout-out from Pyeongchang, South Korea, where she's covering the 2018 Winter Olympics.
"Hi little girl!!!! Oh how I love you … Know that I may be far away right now…but my heart is next to yours… where it belongs… It may be YOUR birthday.. but I am the one receiving the gifts I love you Xx Mom," Kotb told PEOPLE, sharing a sweet message for her daughter.
3 of 7
ELLA BENANTI-BROWN
Ella Rose is 1! Like Haley, the first child of Laura Benanti and husband Patrick Brown marked her 1st birthday on Valentine's Day.
"Magnificent Ella Rose. A year ago today you made your grand entrance," Benanti captioned a sweet Instagram photo split of her baby girl on her birth day and now. "The nurse looked at me and said 'I think that baby just looked into my soul.' And you probably had. It is so clear to me that you have been here before."
"You are a true individual. A real character," she added. "Nothing I read in any of those 'what to expect' books has ever worked with you. You've never been a baby. You've always been a tiny queen."
4 of 7
ERIC COWELL
Happy 4th birthday, Eric Philip! Simon Cowell and girlfriend Lauren Silverman's little man also has a birthday on Valentine's Day.
"Eric's old enough now to be my buddy. We talk to each other all the time," Cowell told Extra in August. "We're friends and he's fun to be around."
5 of 7
AVA STRICKLAND
As of Feb. 16, Tye and Melissa Rycroft Strickland's oldest child, daughter Ava Grace, is 7.
"To my Angel - You changed my life forever. You rocked my world and turned things upside down, but you made me realize a love I never knew existed," Rycroft Strickland captioned a throwback hospital photo.
"I am proud to be your Mommy, and I can't wait to continue to watch you grow into such an amazing person! Enjoy your day, Love Bug!! Happy Birthday!! 🎂❤️"
6 of 7
EDEN AND SAVANNAH MAHONEY
Marcia Cross is fairly private when it comes to her fraternal twin daughters, but Eden and Savannah — who turn 11 on Feb. 20 — are already learning how to rock the vote.
"Voted for Our First Female President and off to play one!! Amazing Day!! Xo m," the actress wrote on social media alongside a Nov. 8, 2016, snap.
7 of 7
CRUZ BECKHAM
Birthday boy Cruz David hits the teenage years on Feb. 20, surrounded by love from parents Victoria and David Beckham and siblings Harper Seven, 6½, Romeo James, 15, and Brooklyn Joseph, 18.
"Happy Birthday!! We all love you so much!!! Kisses @cruzbeckham✨ X," Victoria captioned a photo of her youngest son with a guitar.
Added David on a snap of Cruz, "Happy Birthday to my little man.... 13 today so a big day ... I'm so proud of you Cruzie you are such a special little boy with the cheekiest but best smile EVER 😀 ❤️"