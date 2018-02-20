Haley! Cruz! Sailor! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in February

ELLA BENANTI-BROWN

Ella Rose is 1! Like Haley, the first child of Laura Benanti and husband Patrick Brown marked her 1st birthday on Valentine's Day.

"Magnificent Ella Rose. A year ago today you made your grand entrance," Benanti captioned a sweet Instagram photo split of her baby girl on her birth day and now. "The nurse looked at me and said 'I think that baby just looked into my soul.' And you probably had. It is so clear to me that you have been here before."

"You are a true individual. A real character," she added. "Nothing I read in any of those 'what to expect' books has ever worked with you. You've never been a baby. You've always been a tiny queen."