Saint! Vivian! Reign and Mason! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in December

ARROW AND ZEPPELIN ACKLES

Jensen and Danneel Harris Ackles' twins are 1! Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes celebrated their 1st birthday Dec. 2. (The couple also share daughter Justice Jay, 4½.)

"Comedy&Tragedy. Those are MY kids alright," Ackles captioned a snap of his twins where one smiles widely and the other sports an unmistakable pouting expression.