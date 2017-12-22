Happy Birthday
Saint! Vivian! Reign and Mason! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in December
Happy birthday, little ones! From Arrow to Zen, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month
ARROW AND ZEPPELIN ACKLES
Jensen and Danneel Harris Ackles' twins are 1! Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes celebrated their 1st birthday Dec. 2. (The couple also share daughter Justice Jay, 4½.)
"Comedy&Tragedy. Those are MY kids alright," Ackles captioned a snap of his twins where one smiles widely and the other sports an unmistakable pouting expression.
FRANCES FALLON
"Happy Birthday to our littlest noodle!" late-night host Jimmy Fallon wrote Dec. 3 in tribute to daughter Frances Cole, sharing an adorable photo of the pigtailed blonde tot flashing a smile at the camera for her 3rd birthday.
Fallon and wife Nancy Juvonen — who will celebrate 10 years of marriage this month — are also parents to daughter Winnie Rose, 4.
SAINT WEST
Kanye and Kim Kardashian West's little boy is 2! On his Dec. 5 birthday, Saint starred in a solo shot for day 5 of the KarJenners' 2017 Christmas card reveal.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don't even understand!!!" Kardashian West captioned the post.
VIVIAN BRADY
Vivian Lake's golden birthday has arrived! The daughter of fashion and sports legends Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady turned 5 on Dec. 5, receiving sweet tributes from both her parents.
"Today is her day! 5 years ago our family was blessed with a little sunshine that made my heart complete," Bündchen captioned a photograph of herself lifting her daughter up into the air as they enjoyed some time in the water.
BIANKA BRYANT
Dad of three girls Kobe Bryant used Instagram on Dec. 5 to wish his youngest daughter, Bianka Bella, a beautiful and special day.
"Happy 1st Birthday to our beautiful little angel Bianka 👼🎉 #blessed #proudpapa," the NBA legend captioned an ethereal pro snap.
ANNA BUTTON-VALLADOLID
"Happy Birthday my little pink warrior," The Kitchen star and cookbook author Marcela Valladolid captioned an adorable snap of herself with daughter Anna Carina, who turned 1 on Dec. 5.
The chef and fiancé Philip Button are also parents to son David, 2½, while Valladolid is also mom to son Fausto, 13.
CHARLES "CHARLEY" FELDMAN
"I feel so blessed. What a little doll, I love him so much," Today anchor Savannah Guthrie said on air of son Charles "Charley" Max, who celebrated his 1st birthday on Dec. 8.
Added the proud mom of two (she and husband Michael Feldman also share daughter Vale, 3) on Instagram, "Happy birthday Charley!!! Thanking God for this best of blessings. ❤️"
BENJAMIN BRADY
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's son Benjamin Rein seems to take after his animal-loving mama, as evidenced by this touching snap she shared in honor of his 8th birthday.
"8 years ago today the sweetest and most loving boy was born!" the supermodel wrote on Dec. 8. "His love for everyone and everything around him is contagious; he melts my heart."
CAI BRIDGES
Ludacris' middle daughter Cai is 4 as of Dec. 9 — and she celebrated with a Trolls-themed birthday bash!
"You've changed my life in so many ways and I can't believe another year has flown by!" Ludacris wrote on Instagram next to a photo post featuring Cai.
"You always make us all proud in everything you do," he added. "Happy birthday, my little achiever. Continue dreaming big!"
ZEN PEREGO-SALDANA
Zoë Saldana may have her hands full as a mom of three boys, but she took the time on her youngest son Zen Anton Hilario's 1st birthday Dec. 12 to send him a heartfelt message.
"You came into our lives in the most 'zen' way, and today you still continue to be our little Yogi baby," the actress captioned an image of one of Zen's twin big brothers (Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, 3) giving him a kiss.
"Thank you for choosing us to guide you through your first life years, we are honored," she added.
SAMUEL "KAI" SCHREIBER
Samuel Kai is 9! Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber's younger son celebrated his big day Dec. 13.
"Happy birthday 🎈🎊🎂 to my darling Kai. Truly special in every way. My angel❤️ 😇," Watts captioned a wintry photo of her son.
Schreiber shared his own photo of the birthday boy in front of a festively decorated cake, writing, "Happy Birthday Kai!!!"
MILO LANGDON
Milo William has officially entered his teen years! Dec. 14 marks the 13th birthday of the son of Liv Tyler and ex-husband Royston Langdon.
"My darling milo , My first born is a young man today," Tyler began the caption in a touching post dedicated to her son, sharing a photo gallery of his soccer-themed party and a few snaps throughout his life.
"I am so proud of the person you are. You are the most kind, considerate, compassionate, thoughtful, interesting and funny human person I know," added the actress.
"I am grateful for everyday I share with you and learn so much from you and being your mom," Tyler continued. "I love you more than anything ever!"
REIGN AND MASON DISICK
From a Monsters Inc.-themed party to a Disneyland trip and even balloon Ferraris, Reign Aston and Mason Dash's Dec. 14 birthday may have been a shared one, but mom Kourtney Kardashian made sure they each felt special — with a little help from aunt Khloé Kardashian.
The brothers, who turned 3 (Reign) and 8 (Mason), also starred alongside their mama in the 2017 KarJenner Christmas card reveal, with Kourtney captioning the shot, "DAY 14 : my birthday boys."
The View's Sara Haines Welcomes a Baby Girl — Find Out the Sweet Inspiration Behind Her Name