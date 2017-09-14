Headed to Hogwarts! PBteen Launches Harry Potter Collection That'll Turn Your Child's Room into a Wizard Wonderland
Sweet Dreams! Serena Williams’ Daughter’s Chic Crib and More Sleep Spaces Loved By Celeb Babies
Beyonce, Serena Williams, Jamie Otis and more furnished their babies’ nurseries with only the best
1 of 5
ALEXIS OHANIAN
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian shared the first snaps of their new daughter Alexis Olympia, plus clips and photos of the tennis star's pregnancy journey — including their baby girl's nursery, complete with a rose-gold crib.
Shop It! Incy Interiors Ellie Crib ($799), amazon.com
2 of 5
BEAU MCDERMOTT
The malachite stone was the inspiration behind Beau Dean's "chic and elevated" emerald-colored nursery, with mom Tori Spelling telling PEOPLE of his crib, "[Newport Cottages] take the 'nursery' out of nursery furniture."
Shop It! Skylar Crib ($1,295), newportcottages.com
3 of 5
BLUE CARTER
Before Sir and Rumi came along, Blue Ivy was the only apple of parents Beyoncé and JAY-Z's eye — meaning a $4,500 crib was probably just one of the lavish elements of her surely blinged-out nursery.
Shop It! Vetro Crib ($4,500), nurseryworks.net
4 of 5
HENLEY HEHNER
"So far all she likes to do is eat, sleep and poop," Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis told PEOPLE shortly after her baby girl Henley Grace's birth, sharing photos from her pretty pink nursery.
Shop It! Bertini Graceland 4-in-1 Convertible Crib in Gray Satin ($600), toysrus.com
5 of 5
HAYDEN ALAN
Grey's Anatomy star Camilla Luddington, who gave birth to daughter Hayden in April, loves Evolur Baby so much she gave the brand a shout-out on Instagram.
"What's crazy to me is thinking that next season I'll be taking some of it with me to my trailer on set — hopping from one life to the other throughout the day!" she wrote.
Shop It! Evolur Hampton 5-in-1 LifeStyle Convertible Crib (similar; $430), amazon.com
